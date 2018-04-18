Live cricket score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018: RR eye third consecutive win

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their fourth game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur tonight. The Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed them in their opening game. KKR, on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. After impressing with a convincing win over RCB in their opener, they went down in an enthralling contest to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and then surrendered to SRH. However, a dominant win over DD on Monday has put their campaign back on track. Follow live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

19:15 hrs IST: Fifteen minutes to go for the toss. The last time Rajasthan Royals lost a match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was on May 20, 2012.

19:05 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Chris Lynn is three runs short of completing 3000 runs in the T20s. The Australian needs nine more runs to get past the 500-run mark in IPL.

18:57 hrs IST: Meanwhile, Virat Kohli smashed 92 off 62 balls to become the highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history but his efforts could not halt Royal Challengers Bangalore’s slump in this year’s tournament.

Kohli’s innings took his IPL total to 4,619 runs in 153 matches, putting him ahead of Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings on 4,558.

However, his knock went in vain however as Bangalore went down to defending champions the Mumbai Indians by 46 runs on Tuesday.

18:50 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - D’Arcy Short needs 13 more runs to complete 1000 runs in T20 cricket.

18:42 hrs IST: Good evening and welcome to HT’s live coverage of IPL 2018 match between the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals will play their second home game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium where last time, they edged out Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 10 runs (D/L method) in a rain-curtailed thriller.

One wicket Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to get early is Sanju Samson. With scores of 49, 37, 92 not out, the 23-year-old is currently the second highest run-scorer (178) in IPL 2018. Samson was his team’s top-scorer in two out of three games and has already won the Man-of-the-Match awards twice.

For KKR, Andre Russell is in prime form. The likes of Chris Lynn and Nitish Rana have stepped up in crunch situations.

The troika of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav will look to cease the flow of runs.