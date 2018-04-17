IPL 2018 Live streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where to follow RR vs KKR live

Live streaming of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is available online. The in-form Rajasthan Royals will be confident of a third consecutive win when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday (April 18). Match starts at 8:00 PM IST. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

RR have turned it around with back-to-back wins (against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore) after Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed them in their opener.

KKR, on the other hand, outplayed DD earlier this week for their second win in four games.

When is Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match will played on April 18, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match be played?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

What time will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match start?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 live streaming?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/