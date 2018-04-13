IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, live cricket score, live updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore has a power-packed batting line-up while Kings XI Punjab have a balanced all-round side. However, two players from Kings XI Punjab will have inside information on Virat Kohli’s team. Chris Gayle, who was part of RCB for seven years and KL Rahul, who was part of the side in 2016, will be aiming to get the better of their former team. However, Kohli will be determined to get back on track after losing their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match here. (LIVE SCORE | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

The first home match for RCB this season gives a great opportunity to show they have found that balance, against another team searching for its first IPL title. A small ground with great batting conditions give Virat Kohli’s side a great chance to get the first win in IPL 2018.

The India skipper has pinned faith in wrist spin over finger-spin in the national team in the shorter formats, and Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin, the man who lost his limited-overs spot last year, gets a great chance to prove a point.

On captaincy debut, Ashwin guided KXIP to an easy win over Delhi Daredevils in Mohali, even bowling four leg-breaks to show his variation can be an effective weapon.

Picked over Ashwin in limited-overs cricket, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be RCB’s main spinner, but will have to rediscover his form after leaking runs for country and IPL team in recent games.