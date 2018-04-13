IPL 2018, live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, live updates

Kings XI Punjab, under the leadership of Ravichandran Ashwin, started their IPL 2018 campaign with a magnificent win over Delhi Daredevils. They were boosted by KL Rahul’s 14-ball fifty, the fastest in the history of the tournament and he will be the key against his former team, Royal Challengers Bangalore who are looking to get back on track after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli’s side has some power hitters in their side and they will be banking on the home support from the fans at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Get live cricket score of Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match here. (LIVE UPDATES| LIVE STREAMING INFO)

