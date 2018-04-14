IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday. ALSO SEE: LIVE SCORE | LIVE UPDATES

On a roll having won both their games in IPL 11 so far chasing, the visitors would be fancying their chances of notching up a hattrick. And though the dew wasn’t a factor here on Sunday when the Knights beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, bowling second is a situation best avoided at Eden.

KKR have responded by giving debuts to India under-19 stars Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi. Gill replaces Rinku Singh, who didn’t make much of the two games he got, and Mavi comes in for R Vinay Kumar who went for 65 in less than four overs he has bowled so far. How Mavi and Gill perform could be the talking points of the night.

The other change is the return of Mitchell Johnson for Tom Curran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too made one change, replacing Sandeep Sharma with Bhuvneshwar Kumar who missed the game against Mumbai India with a back problem.

That the visitors batted second --- all but one of the nine games so far have been won by the team chasing ---- on Thursday too could have influenced their decision to bowl first.

“The wicket stays good throughout,” said KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik.

With both teams having undergone a lot of changes, both captains played down the fact that KKR have won five straight games against Sunrisers Hyderabad here. “This is a new challenge with a new team,” said Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson.