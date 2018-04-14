IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils opt to bowl vs Mumbai Indians

A century opening partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis helped Mumbai Indians post 194 for seven against Delhi Daredevils in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.(LIVE UPDATES) (LIVE SCORECARD)

On a flat deck that offered very little to the bowlers, Mumbai amassed 84 in the powerplay, the highest of the season so far. By the time Suryakumar (53) and Lewis (48) departed Mumbai were already 109 after 10.2 and it set the platform for rest of the team. Suryakumar’s knock came off 32 balls and included seven four and one six. Lewis’s 28-ball inning included four boundaries and equal number of sixes.

Given an opportunity to express himself at the top of the order in place of skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar didn’t disappoint as he and Lewis, ripped apart the Daredevils’ bowling attack with some lusty hitting. It was also Mumbai Indians’ first century partnership for the opening wicket at the Wankhede.

Daredevils’ seamers, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami and Dan Christian had no answers to Suryakumar and Lewis’s strokeplay as the ball was coming on to the bat well and anything pitched into their rage was dislodged.

Delhi Daredevils did pull back Mumbai’s run rate after Rahul Tewatia dismissed Suryakumar and Lewis in quick succession and later Christian removing Ishan Kishan (44) and Kieron Pollard (0) on back-to-back deliveries in the 16th over. It was a nice comeback by Christian, who went for 18 in his first over bowled during the powerplay.

Mumbai’s 100 came in just 8.3 overs but they managed to scored just 94 in the next 11.3 overs to be restricted below 200 which at one point looked possible. In the last four over, they scored just 27 runs and hit one boundary.

Skipper Rohit, coming at No 4 too perished after scoring 18 as he tried to boost the run-rate. He was soon followed by Krunal Pandya (11) and his younger brother Hardik (2).

Earlier, Daredevils won the toss and decided to field, continuing with the trend in this edition of the IPL of team preferring to chase.

Mumbai received a boost in form of Hardik Pandya. The Baroda all-rounder, who had twisted his ankle against Chennai Super Kings and had to sit out the Sunrisers Hyderabad game, was declared fit on the eve of the match and was straightaway brought in place of Pradeep Sangwan.