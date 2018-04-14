IPL 2018, live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils: DD 87/0 (7)

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils are both without a win thus far in the tournament and will be looking to reverse that trend when they face off an Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians lost close matches to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad whilst the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi Daredevils suffered defeats to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games. Both teams have talented players but will need to be at their best to end their respective win-less runs. Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and have opted to field. Get live cricket score and live updates of the IPL 2018 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils here. (LIVE UPDATES) (LIVE STREAMING) (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of the IPL 2018 game between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, click here.