IPL 2018 live streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils - Where to follow MI vs DD live

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, is available online. Mumbai Indians have lost both their games by close margins and Rohit Sharma’s side will be desperate to snap the losing streak. On the other hand, Delhi Daredevils started their campaign poorly with a heavy loss to Kings XI Punjab and a 10-run DLS loss to Rajasthan Royals. Match starts at 4:00 PM IST. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

Both teams are yet to win a game in the tournament and this match gives them the chance to get on the board in the 2018 Indian Premier League.

When is Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 14, 2018.

Where will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 4:00 pm IST.

Where will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/

(With agency inputs)