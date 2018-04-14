IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, live cricket score: Lewis, Suryakumar blaze away

Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Daredevils will be looking to collect their first points of the season when they clash in an Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. While Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians, who are the defending IPL champions, went down to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in games that were exciting to watch, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi Daredevils succumbed to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games. DD have won the toss and have opted to field. Get live cricket score and live updates of the IPL 2018 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAMING) (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

16:31 hrs IST: Tidy over from Tewatia, only three runs off it. Mumbai Indians are 87/0 after 7 overs. First strategic time-out. Yadav’s promotion to top has worked for Mumbai. Get a feeling this could be the trend in the matches to come.

16:28 hrs IST: Rahul Tewatia comes into the attack. Daredevils in desperate need of wickets.

16:26 hrs IST: SIX! Slower delivery from Christian and Lewis smashes it high over the long off boundary for a maximum. Sheer power! Mumbai Indians are 84/0 after 6 overs.

16:23 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries for Lewis. Looks in top form! Mumbai Indians well on course to cross 200.

16:21 hrs IST: FOUR! Low full-toss from Shami and Yadav flicks it through mid-wicket. Moves into 40s. Mumbai Indians are 66/0 after 5 overs. Dan Christian comes into the attack.

16:17 hrs IST: Another expensive over from Nadeem, 12 runs off it. Mumbai Indians are 52/0 after 4 overs. Yadav 27*, Lewis 19*. Mohammed Shami comes into the attack.

16:15 hrs IST: SIX! Touch short from Nadeem and it’s enough for Lewis to smack it over deep square leg boundary. Incredible! MI cross 50 in 3.4 overs.

16:13 hrs IST: Dot ball to finish off from Boult. Mumbai Indians are 40/0 after 3 overs. Nadeem again.

16:12 hrs IST: SIX! Length delivery from Boult and Lewis clobbers it over the long-on boundary for a maximum. Stand and deliver.

16:10 hrs IST: FOUR! Pitched up from Boult and Yadav drives it straight down the ground. The promotion has worked for the former the Mumbai batsman. Needs to make this count.

16:09 hrs IST: Lewis gets a life, dropped by Boult at fine leg. Two runs for him. Mumbai Indians are 25/0 after 2 overs. Boult to continue.

16:06 hrs IST: Shahbaz Nadeem comes into the attack. He took two wickets in the last match against Rajasthan Royals.

16:04 hrs IST: FOUR! Too short from Boult and Lewis pulls it over square leg. Reads the length very quickly. Mumbai Indians are 15/0 after the first over.

16:02 hrs IST: FOUR! Full and straight from Boult and Yadav drives it past the fielder at mid-off for his first boundary. Textbook shot!

16:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis to open. Trent Boult to start the proceedings.

15:46 hrs IST: An IPL debut for Akila Dananjaya. A Daredevils debut for England’s Roy.

15:40 hrs IST: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

15:30 hrs IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and chose to field.

The hosts would especially hope for an end to the dismal run of skipper Rohit Sharma, who fell cheaply in both the games. Rohit’s form is crucial for Mumbai and with Lewis too not coming good, the opening partnership has been struggling to get going. The death bowling, especially from bowlers like Mustafizur Rehman and Jasprit Bumrah, must improve - and fast.

Delhi, on the other hand, also possess top batsmen but they too haven’t been able to perform to their potential till now. The bowlers, who have leaked runs aplenty, will also need to step up and strike regular blows to contain Mumbai’s strong batting line-up.