2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, live updates

India will be hoping to continue their medal rush at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Saturday when proceedings resume in the Australian city on Day 11 of the event on Saturday. The day will begin the Indian women’s hockey team playing its bronze medal match against England. Their male counterparts will also be playing their bronze medal play-off - also against England - later in the day. Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast here.

Shooting could bring more medals for India on Saturday with four shooters from the country in action.

Wrestling, boxing, squash, table tennis and athletics could produce a few more medals for India as well, while badminton will see Indians in action across all categories.