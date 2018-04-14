2018 Commonwealth Games: England beat India 2-1, win bronze in men’s hockey - highlights

After a lacklustre performance, Indian men’s hockey team went down 1-2 to England to finish fourth in the men’s hockey event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2018) in Gold Coast on Saturday. England had a good start to the bonze medal play-off match, taking the lead in the first quarter via a Sam Ward penalty corner strike. India, however, got things back on even terms with a penalty corner conversion of their own in the second quarter via Varun Kumar. The scores were tied 1-1 at half time and, for a brief while, India looked like they would take control of the match. However, England stepped up their game and scored again through a Ward penalty corner conversion to take the match away from Manpreet Singh and Co. Get highlights from the men’s hockey bronze medal play-off between India and England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games here. (CWG LIVE SCORES) (MEDAL TALLY) (INDIA AT CWG)

16:12 hrs IST: It was a forgettable Commonwealth Games for Indian hockey. Both the men’s and women’s team failed to win a medal. It is time the management got back to the drawing board, especially since the Asian Games and the World Cup are scheduled this year. Two important tournaments and the teams look far away from being world beaters.

16:00 hrs IST: That’s it. The clock winds down. England are the bronze medal winners in men’s hockey at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, beating India 2-1 in the bronze medal play-off.

15:57 hrs IST: England win the appeal. No penalty score, With a minute left to play, England lead 2-1.

15:55 hrs IST: Indians storm the English D. The goalmouth melee results in a penalty stroke. But the English goalkeeper appeals for a review. The ball had also crossed the goal line but it was after the referee blew the whistle.

15:51 hrs IST: The attempt is defended off, but England get the ball back again. However, referee awards the ball to India, who build up from the left.

15:50 hrs IST: England earn a penalty corner after a strike at goal hits an Indian foot.

15:45 hrs IST: England keeping most of the possession at the moment, while India are trying to counter. It, ideally should be the other way round. England lead 2-1 with eight minutes left in the match.

15:38 hrs IST: The fourth and final quarter of the match begins. Indian players are scrambling for the ball now -- a sense of urgency can be seen, Mandeep Singh gets a feeble attempt at goal easily kicked away by the English goalkeeper.

15:32 hrs IST: And it’s a goal. England regain lead through a penalty corner conversion by Sam Ward -- a low drag flick to the right of Sreejesh. England lead India 201 with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter

15:31 hrs IST: England seem to have realised a chink in the left flank. They make another move up the flank and earn a penalty corner.

15:28 hrs IST: Penalty corner awarded to England, But the drag flick by Ward is stopped by PR Sreejesh . Scores are tied 1-1 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

15:24 hrs IST: Scores are tied 1-1 after eight minutes of play in the second quarter. Both teams are making forays into the D but the attacks are being thwarted at the last moment.

15:08 hrs IST: The first half winds down. Scores are tied 1-1 but the Indians would have to step up their game in the second half. England were the better side in the first two quarters, their build-up showing a sense of order. The Indians did step things up in the latter part of the half, which resulted in the equaliser.

15:04 hrs IST: India equalise, what a brilliant goal. India make it 1-1 with a brilliant variation goal from a penalty corner. Varun Kumar scored with a powerful strike to the top right corner of goal.

15:00 hrs IST: England lead 1-0 with six minutes left in the second quarter.

14:56 hrs IST: Indians seem nervous on the ball, while England are passing it around crisply , taking it up to the Indian D whenever they get possession. Indians, on the other hand are making basic trapping errors and giving away possession a little too easily. Things don’t look so good for Manpreet Singh and Co. at the moment.

14:50 hrs IST: First quarter winds down with England attacking the Indian D in waves, up the right flank. They seem to have taken control of the tempo of the match and the Indian defence is scrambling at the moment. England lead 1-0.

14:46 hrs IST: England get the first penalty corner of the match. Indian defence are up to the task but the English are awarded another PC. This time they convert. England 1-0 up in first quarter with a strike from Sam Ward.

14:40 hrs IST: Goal. Setback for India as England take early lead in the match.

14:35 hrs IST: With the bronze medal at stake, both teams are taking things forward cautiously with patient buildups. Indians build down the left flank and manage a strike at goal, thwarted by the England custodian.

14:27 hrs IST: It’s time for action now. Both the teams are out and the national anthems are being played.

14:23 hrs IST: India wasted umpteen field goal chances in the semis vs New Zealand, and they would definitely be looking to make amends in that department, among other areas in the bronze match vs England.

14 21 hrs IST: Manpreet Singh and Co. have had a up and down tournament so far and would like to banish all that in the match against England with the bronze at stake. While their victory over the English in the pool match would give them confidence, the loss against New Zealand in the semis was bitter. Indians could have won the match, but consistency has never been India’s ally in the recent past.

14:14 hrs IST: Hi everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of the men’s hockey bronze medal play-off between Indian hockey team and England in Gold Coast.

England will no doubt still be smarting after conceding two late goals against India in their preliminary round game.

India, meanwhile, will look to prey on any nerves that their opponents may have from that match but England might just be better equipped to deal with the attacking threat India pose this time around.