IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, live cricket score: SRH eye winning run vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Kane Williamson's side has won both of their matches and they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last game. On the other hand, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the road by five wickets in their last outing. Follow live cricket score and live updates of the IPL 2018 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

19:02 hrs IST: The match can be a rain-curtailed one today as the weather conditions have been quite averse in Kolkata today. We can even be looking at a 5-over shootout.

18:45 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2018 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Having failed to defend a tall 203 against Chennai Super Kings, courtesy some tactical blunders and R Vinay Kumar’s expensive over, KKR would look to tighten their bowling attack and veteran pacer Mitchell Johnson is all set to return along with Shivam Mavi.

Kane Williamson-led SRH,who boast of an experienced batting lineup and an equally effective bowling unit on paper, will also look to improve after they struggled before pulling off a one-wicket victory off the last ball against Mumbai Indians.