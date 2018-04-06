IPL 2018: When and where to watch IPL opening ceremony, live coverage on TV

The 11th edition of the 2018 Indian Premier League will start on Saturday with three-time champions Mumbai Indians taking on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Before the start of the match, there will be a gala opening ceremony which will make the entry of the Indian Premier League into the new decade. Hrithik Roshan will be performing for the finale act of the opening ceremony at the IPL while Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez will also perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2018. Get live streaming of the IPL opening ceremony from Mumbai here

When is IPL 2018 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2018 is scheduled on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Where is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2018 will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

What time does IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony start?.

The opening ceremony of the IPL 2018 will begin at 6:15 pm IST on Saturday. The live coverage will start at 5:00 pm on Star Sports Network.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the IPL 2018 will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. Matches with Hindi commentary will be aired on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary (IPL 2018)