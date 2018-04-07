Live - IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony, Live updates from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin tonight, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener. Before the MI-CSK game, the fans will witness the opening ceremony of the tournament, which will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rocking the dance floor during the event will be Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah. There will be fancy props, drum rolls, more than a hundred supporting artists and a grandeur that is bound to leave everyone spellbound. Get live updates of IPL 2018 opening ceremony, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai here. (IPL 2018 OPENING CEREMONY LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra were also reported to perform but the duo opted out. While Ranveer cited a shoulder injury for pulling out, Parineeti felt she wasn’t prepared enough and ‘she was not okay putting up a compromised performance’.

The opening fixture featuring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will put two of the most successful teams in the IPL.

CSK are making a return to the league after serving a two-year suspension for spot-fixing. They will be led by former India skipper MS Dhoni while MI will be captained by Rohit Sharma.

The two sides share a fair bit of history, having played each other in three IPL finals so far, with MI winning twice against CSK (2013 and 2015).