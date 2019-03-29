IPL 2019: AB de Villiers completes 4000 runs in IPL, joins elite list of overseas players

AB de Villiers showcased yet again in Thursday why he is considered one of the most explosive batsmen in T20 cricket. The former South Africa skipper was in his elements against Mumbai Indians as he blasted his way to an unbeaten 70 off just 41 balls but that wasn’t enough to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory.

De Villiers, who was dropped on the first ball he faced, made most of the chance and completed an important milestone in the IPL. During the course of his knock the South African became only the third overseas player to complete 4000 runs in the league.

De Villiers joins Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner and Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle in the elite list. This is AB de Villiers’ 12th season in the IPL now and he has hit 4032 runs in 143 matches.

The champion batsman started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, where he spent three seasons, helping the team reach the semi-finals twice. After that he was bought by RCB and he has since been an integral part of the team.

But just like Virat Kohli, de Villiers to is waiting to get his hand on the coveted trophy for the first time.

