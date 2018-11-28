IPL 2019 auctions: 3 relatively unknown Indian players who may attract huge bids

The Indian Premier League is a great platform for young Indian players to stand up and be counted. On a big stage and in front of jam-packed stands, their game and temperament comes to the fore.

Also, as has been observed in the previous seasons, the team which have done well have a great crop of young Indian players who complement the big names perfectly.

Here in this article, we take a look at three relatively unknown Indian players who can be massive attractions in the upcoming auctions.

Shivam Dubey

The young Mumbai all-rounder has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit over the last couple of seasons. He has the ability to soak in pressure and then get the job done, a trait which the teams really need in the IPL.

He is no slouch with the ball either, and gets the ball to swirl around with his seamers. Dubey has the ability to hone in on a length and ask questions.

CV Varun

Teams across the board want a mystery spinner in their arsenal as they have the ability to not only befuddle the batsmen but can also pick up wickets at any stage during the game.

Hence, young C.V. Varun, who can mix the carrom ball and the leg-cutter with his off-spinners, can be the surprise pick in the upcoming auctions. He was one of the finds of the Tamil Nadu Premier League and attracted rave reviews for his consistency and accuracy. Also, with his mystery, he has the ability to pick up wickets and keep the batsmen honest at all times.

Expect a bidding war for the young man.

Milind Kumar

261, 224, 133 and 61 - an aggregate of 679 runs in the matches so far in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Milind Kumar. He has peeled off runs for fun and has put his name right up there as far as the auctions are concerned.

After not getting enough chances for Delhi, Milind moved across to Sikkim and it has been a bumper move, as can be gauged by the string of prolific scores. He maintains high intensity at the crease and his strokes are pleasing and very classical in nature. Well, in the age of fast-paced action, there are teams who would want an umbrella man in their side, and Milind can be that player.

