IPL 2019 auctions: 3 International stars who may start a bidding war

The franchises are all set to make a big splash in the upcoming IPL auctions. They have already released a number of players in order to beef up their balance and this could well see a lot of fight to pick a selected number of players.

Here in this article, we take a look at three such players who can attract a massive price tag in the upcoming auctions. Also, the teams will have to take into the fact that a major part of the 2019 season could well be played outside India and there will be several players who might miss owing to the World Cup which follows.

Shimron Hetmyer

The young West Indies star was in sensational form in the just-concluded series against India. His pugnacious approach, especially against the spinners, hogged all the headlines and attracted rave reviews from the pundits. He can be a great middle-order prospect and has the ability to force the issue seamlessly towards the end. Power and precision are two of his biggest attributes and the franchises might go after him with full throttle.

ALSO READ: 5 big players who may go unsold in upcoming auction

Sam Curran

Indian cricket fans were forced to sit up and take note of a young Sam Curran during the England tour. The young Surrey man was the difference between the two sides and he was rightly named man of the series from England. He showed admirable panache and ability to counter-attack in pressure scenarios.

Also, he is very handy with the ball and can get the new ball to swirl around and the franchises have always banked heavily on good all-rounders.

Glenn Maxwell

Delhi Daredevils released the Australian and he might well start a bidding war if his recent exploits against India is taken into account. In the very first match in Brisbane, Maxwell’s counter-attacking innings propelled Australia’s score and he has the necessary experience to deal with pressure scenarios.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 20:43 IST