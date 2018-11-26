IPL 2019: 5 big players who may go unsold in upcoming auction

The Indian Premier League player auction is set to take place on December 18, according to Mumbai Mirror. The franchises submitted their list of retained and released players on November 15 leaving some big names without a team.

Star players such as Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, who have ruled the T20 circuit for several years, might see their IPL career come to an end.

Here’s a look at five big players who may go unsold in the IPL auction.

1.Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, who was dropped from Kings XI Punjab’s last league match in the previous IPL, has played only seven List A matches since May. The 36-year-old managed just 65 runs in 8 matches at an average of 10.83. Since the IPL, Yuvraj has scored just one half-century for Punjab.

2.Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, experienced a horrible season with Delhi Daredevils last year. The opening batsman moved to Delhi to help the team better their record, but unfortunately Gambhir failed miserably. After recording just one win in six matches, the skipper decided to step away from the team for the rest of the season.

Gambhir can only make a case for himself thanks to his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he finished as the second highest scorer in the tournament with 518 runs.

3.Brendon McCullum

The hard-hitting Brendon McCullum, who was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, played only six matches in the last IPL season. The New Zealand player scored 127 runs at an average of 21.16. In his last T20 tournament (Afghanistan Premier League), McCullum notched just 158 runs at an average of 19.75 in eight matches.

4.Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson had a poor IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last season. The Australian speedster picked up two wickets in six matches at a woeful average of 108. He recorded an economy rate of 10.28. The 37-year-old has not played a professional match since the IPL.

5.Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami didn’t have a great IPL with the Delhi Daredevils last year. The fast bowler picked up only four wickets in three matches at an average of 48. He conceded 10.40 runs per over in the competition. The 28-year-old, who played his last T20I in July 2017, hasn’t played a T20 match since April.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 18:30 IST