IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings’ Predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their fine form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Match 12 of the season. CSK have been the team of the tournament so far and have registered two wins in as many games.

Skipper MS Dhoni has led the team in style and his leadership skills are the reason behind the three-time champions’ flying start. Dhoni believes in continuity and that is why it is likely that CSK won’t tinker around with their line-up much for this clash.

Let’s take a look at CSK’s likely XI for their clash against Rajasthan Royals –

Ambati Rayudu

Opener Ambati Rayudu hasn’t reached the heights of last season yet and has scores of 5 and 28 in the opening two matches. The right-hander will be under pressure to perform as there are plenty of players sitting out on the bench looking for an opportunity to come into the side.

Shane Watson

Opener Shane Watson was named the man of the match for his 26-ball 44 in CSK’s impressive win over Delhi Captials. Watson hit four boundaries and three massive sixes to show that age is just a number. He remains a crucial cog in the CSK wheel.

Suresh Raina

Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has had starts in both the games thus far but he hasn’t been able to convert it into big innings yet. Raina looks in good nick and one would feel that a big knock is just around the corner for the southpaw, who is popularly known among his fans as ‘Chinna Thala’.

Kedar Jadhav

Like Raina, all-rounder Kedar Jadhav is also due of a big innings as he too has enjoyed couple of starts in the tournament. Jadhav is also a handy bowler but he hasn’t been used by Dhoni yet because of the plethora of spinners at his disposal.

MS Dhoni

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni didn’t get a chance to bat in their opener but in their second match, the veteran played an unbeaten knock to take the team over the line. Dhoni remains a fan favourite and the first name of the CSK team list.

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t had a chance to contribute meaningful with the bat however, he has been sublime with the ball. With three wickets in two matches, he is one of the leading wicket-takers for CSK thus far.

Dwayne Bravo

After a quiet game against RCB, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo showed his worth against DC and ended up with outstanding figures of 3/33. Like Watson, Bravo is also making a mockery of his age and has been one of the top-performers for CSK.

Harbhajan Singh

Spinner Harbhajan Singh had a dream start to the tournament as his three-wicket haul powered CSK to a convincing win in their opener. However, in the next game he returned with figures of 0/30. Consistency remains a cause for concern for Harbhajan but his experience of playing at the top for so long is invaluable for the ‘Yellow Brigade’.

Deepak Chahar

Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar has been very economical in the first two matches and has returned with figures of 0/17 and 1/20 respectively. He just needs to add a few more wickets to his kitty and he will be the bowler to watch out for CSK.

Imran Tahir

Spinner Imran Tahir has been sensational in the two matches as not only he has been economical; he has been among the wickets as well. After ending he first match with figures of 3/9, he returned with 1/20 in the next match. Expect more of the same from the South African against Rajasthan.

Shardul Thakur

Medium-pacer Shardul Thakur didn’t get a chance to bowl in the opening game as spinners were ruling the roost against RCB. But when he was called upon in the second match, he proved to be expensive and gave away 19 runs in 2 overs and went wicketless. Shardul will have to up his game against RR in order to cement his place in the side.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:51 IST