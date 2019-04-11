IPL 2019: David Warner and his daughter set Hyderabad roads on fire in a ‘Tuk-Tuk’ – Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad batting superstar David Warner is making the most of free time between his team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as he was pictured spending time with his daughter in a ‘Tuk-Tuk in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad are currently at the fifth spot on the IPL table, having won three and lost three matches thus far. In the last game against Kings XI Punjab, they lost by six wicket to drop out of the top half of the table.

SRH’s played their last match on Monday and now will take on Delhi Capitals at home on Sunday and Warner is making the most of this free time in between the two matches.

Warner uploaded a video of himself enjoying an auto ride with his daughter and the same was shared by the official handle of SRH on Twitter. Their post read: “Look who’s out there exploring Hyderabad today.”

Warner has been in sensational form in the ongoing edition of the league and he is currently the proud owner of the Orange Cap, having scored 349 runs thus far. In six innings for SRH, Warner has scores of 85, 69, 100*, 10, 15 and 70*.

Warner will now look to continue his rich vein of form against Delhi Capitals, who are also struggling at the bottom half of the table. The two teams are separated by Net Run Rate as both have won three and lost three in their first six matches respectively.

