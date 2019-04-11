Rajasthan Royals predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings - Big change expected

Despite being at the number seven spot in the IPL points table, Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane does not want his side to panic as he believes they still have a chance to find momentum and make it to the playoffs.

“Execution is the key for us as a batting and bowling unit. Risk is an integral part of the T20 format and players need to often back themselves. It’s not the responsibility of an individual, but rather the whole team. We win as a team, we lose as a team. We need to improve as a team,” he said after his side were shunted aside by Kolkata Knight Riders.

His side now faces the Chennai Super Kings, a team which is on a roll, a team which seems to have all the bases covered and team which will be difficult to beat.

Rahane needs to identify the best possible side and then the players need to step up and give a better account of themselves in their own backyard. As far as team combinations are concerned, Krishnappa Gowtham could get the axe as he has been able to take only one wicket in the last five games. Also, depending on the track, one of Sudhesan Midhun or Jaydev Unadkat could get the nod.

This is how Rajasthan Royals could line up for the match against Chennai Super Kings:

Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Dhawal Kulkarni

