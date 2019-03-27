IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo’s frugal spell in death overs is Turning Point of the match

When Dwayne Bravo conceded 17 runs in the 14th over against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Wednesday, the Chennai Super Kings would have been a little worried about bowling in the death overs. However, the West Indian bowler came back with a bang in the last five overs. The pacer conceded just 16 runs in three overs at the death and helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/6 in 20 overs. The home side managed just 29 runs in the last five overs, which was the turning point in the match. ((Full Scorecard))

Bravo picked up two wickets in the 16th over - Rishabh Pant was out for 25 runs and a delivery later, Ingram was dismissed for two runs. Then the speedster got the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan (51) in the 18th over.

Bravo said after Delhi’s innings that the wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla was a bit two-paced.

“It’s a bit two-paced, and the change of pace is very important on this wicket. It’s tough bowling four overs in the end, but I’m ready to bowl wherever the skipper asks me to. Whenever I am called upon to bat, bowl or field, I am ready. I love cricket,” said Bravo.

Shane Watson’s belligerent innings of 44 runs from 26 balls helped Chennai Super Kings get going in their chase. However, it was difficult to bat fluently later on as the pitch slowed down. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav’s cautious partnership of 48 runs helped CSK chase down Delhi’s total with ease. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 35 at the end, while Jadhav was dismissed for 27 in the last over.

