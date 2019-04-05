IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Turning Point: Jonny Bairstow plays a blinder for Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Feroz Shah Kotla pitch was not quite helpful for the batsmen and with the spinners getting a lot of help from the turf, it looked like the batsmen were struggling to time the ball properly. It was quite clear in the Delhi Capitals innings and with the exception of Shreyas Iyer and Chris Morris, all other cricketers struggled against Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan with the hosts managing to post a below par total of just 129/8 in 20 overs.

However, when it came to the run chase, Jonny Bairstow made batting look extremely easy on the same pitch. The England international, who scored his maiden IPL hundred against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match, started the innings on a positive note with a boundary in the first over and then followed it up with a six and a four off the bowling of Sandeep Lamichhane in the second over to guide Sunrisers to a brilliant start.

READ: Anderson might end up ‘Mankading’ someone at some point: Ashwin

The onslaught did not slow down as he slammed Chris Morris for four boundaries in the fourth over and then, got three more off Kagiso Rabada two overs later. Bairstow looked extremely comfortable against all the bowlers and he was mainly dealing in boundaries. He raced to 48 off just 28 deliveries but missed out on his fifty. He missed a straight delivery from Rahul Tewatia and was trapped LBW but his innings was enough to guide SRH to victory.

“There was a little less bounce than what we had in Hyderabad and you could see that with the wear and tear of the pitch. It was a good toss to win beause you could see it was good to bat second because you saw what you needed to do. When the bowlers are bowling, they tell you that this boundary is shorter and it is turning from which part. But at the same time the bowlers are different on both sides - our guys are shorter and they have much taller guys, so you can only react to the situation,” Bairstow said at the post-match interview.

READ: Bairstow, bowlers guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory

“Really pleased with the start, we have three games in quick succession and we need to keep playing the brand of cricket that we’ve been playing. We have a great group of guys in the side and we all play in the same fashion,” he added.

Mohammad Nabi also played a pivotal role as Sunrisers Hyderabad dished out an all-round effort to record a five-wicket win over hosts Delhi Capitals and register their third consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League.

Nabi (2/21) took two wickets with the ball and also played a crucial 9-ball 17-run unbeaten knock towards the end to help Sunrisers keep their winning run intact. By virtue of this win, Sunrisers have moved to the top of the eight-team standings with six points from four games.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 01:03 IST