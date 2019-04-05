IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Jonny Bairstow, bowlers guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory

India’s young and upcoming set of batsmen that Delhi Capitals depended on this IPL season have turned up only occasionally, unable to find consistency.

Delhi’s two victories came on the back of individual batting performances by Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw. When their youngsters have not fired, Capitals have suffered

The collective batting failure on Thursday against the powerful Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling line-up saw them restricted to 129/8 at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground. Only skipper Shreyas Iyer put up any resistance, but his 43 off 41 barely made a difference. In reply, led by Jonny Bairstow’s top-score of 48, SRH reached 131/5 in 18.5 overs.

The chase was expected to be a stroll for Sunrisers, who began in the ballistic manner they’ve this season, and though Bairstow and David Warner didn’t put up a fourth successive century partnership, their 64 in 6.5 overs set up the easy win. There were some hiccups towards the end, but the target was well within reach.

Sunrisers have a well-rounded attack, led by stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and two world class T20 spinners in Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

The Afghan duo gave away 39 runs in their eight overs, taking three top-order wickets to leave Delhi reeling. Off-spinner Nabi took the prized scalp of Pant, who again tried to force the pace against the run of play when the need was to build an innings, giving away his wicket. This came after the offie had removed Shikhar Dhawan in the powerplay phase.

Leg-spinner Rashid was miserly again, and removed skipper Shreyas as he tried to heave one over midwicket with just four overs left.

Earlier, two crisp boundaries from Shaw in the first over of Bhuvneshwar got Delhi off to a flying start. But the joy was shortlived as in the next over from Bhuvi, Shaw was castled, missing the line while trying to carve a four through off-side.

With the aggressive teenager out, the powerplay overs were not high scoring with Dhawan trying to exploit the field restrictions only on the last ball. Having swept Nabi for four earlier in the sixth over, he tried again but only edged to short fine leg.

Delhi lost both openers within the powerplay over, and despite having taken a fair amount of risks that also cost them wickets, the score after six overs was only 36 for two.

After Nabi had finished his first spell of three overs, Rashid came into the attack for one over. He was hit for four by Shreyas through cover but then got into groove with variations comprising the googly and deliveries that bounced and spun from length to catch the batsmen off-guard.

Though Rashid was on the money in his first over, Bhuvi replaced him with Nabi with left-hander Pant on strike. The move paid off immediately as the batsman tried to hit out first ball, only holing out to long-off.

Delhi could never recover after that, and though Axar Patel and Chris Morris played some shots, Sunrisers were well in control.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 00:15 IST