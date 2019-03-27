IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders got off ta perfect start in IPL 2019 with a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. The victory was made possible due to a blistering late attack by their trump card Andre Russell, who remained unbeaten on 49 off 19 deliveries to bring the Eden Gardens alive.

The Knights will now host Kings XI Punjab at home. KXIP too registered a win in their first match, but it came in controversial circumstances as their captain Ravichandran Ashwin ‘mankaded’ Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler. Buttler’s dismissal turned the match on his head and since then their has been a lot of debate about Ashwin’s actions.

But the moot point is that both teams have got off to a winning start and would want to continue the same. Here is a look at our predicted XI for Kolkata Knight Riders for this clash.

Chris Lynn

‘Lynnsanity’ didn’t have a great outing in the first match of the season and he will be looking go big from the start against the likes of Ankit Rajpoot and Mohammed Shami

Nitish Rana

Whether Rana opened due to the injury to Sunil Narine in the last match is not known but he did a damn good job at the top of the order and KKR might want to give the batsman another go at the top.

Robin Uthappa

The veteran keeper-batsman had a steady partnership with Rana in the first match and Uthappa will be expected to shepherd the innings in the top half yet again

Dinesh Karthik

Not the best match behind the stumps and with the bat for the skipper. Needs to get going if he wants to challenge Rishabh Pant for a spot in India’s World Cup squad.

Andre Russell

He picks himself even before the captain we guess :)

Shubman Gill

The man who hit the winning runs. The youngster has cemented his place in the middle-order.

Carlos Brathwaite

Sat the first game out as KKR went ahead with Lockie Ferguson, but the Aussie was fairly ineffective with the ball. Brathwaite is a handy bowler and the fact that KKR do have a lot of bowling options means who could get a go because of the depth he adds down the order. Caribbean players have been performers for KKR so another reason for him to get a game.

Sunil Narine

The all-rounder injured his bowling finger in the last match but the KKR camp seems confident of him playing this match. Looked quite in effective in the first match. Needs to strike with the ball.

Piyush Chawla

The veteran leg spinner has been a game changer for KKR over the years and is a definite pick at the Eden Gardens. He was the most impressive of all KKR spinners in the opener.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav had a surprisingly off day in office in the first match but the spinner can hit back at any point. KKR will expect him to get the wicket of the hard-hitting Chris Gayle.

Prasidh Krishna

KKR does no have a big name Indian pacer and that gives this youngster a huge opportunity. Needs to tighten his line and length quickly.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:28 IST