IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Delhi Capitals’ Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab

With Kagiso Rabada’s yorker being the talk of the town, it will be interesting to see how the Delhi Capitals pacer counters the hard-hitting Kings XI Punjab batsmen when the two teams clash in an IPL match in Mohali on Monday.

Rabada helped the Capitals defend the lowest total (10) in a Super Over in IPL history after the scores were tied at 185 in the allotted 20 overs each.

Focus will now be on how the South African paceman would fare against the likes of Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller.

Both sides are riding high on confidence having won their respective matches on Saturday. In fact, both the teams’ opening batsmen were the architect of their victory.

While Delhi’s Prithvi Shaw (55-ball 99) almost took the team home against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahul (57-ball 71) finished the job for Punjab against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi though will be desperate to get the momentum going after winning a close game. Chasing 186 to win against KKR, Delhi were set up nicely by Shaw but they failed to score six runs from the last over, taking the match to a Super Over.

However, Rabada’s sensational yorkers in all six balls restricted KKR to just seven runs while chasing 11. Delhi will be hoping not to let that advantage slip.

Besides Shaw, Delhi also have the likes of Rishabh Pant, who played a superb knock of 78 to pile up a mammoth 213 against Mumbai Indians in the first match, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer and Colin Ingram. They would expect their batsmen to come out all guns blazing against Punjab on Sunday.

Since the Delhi Capitals eleven which played against Kolkata Knight Riders is a balanced one, the team management is expected to field the same team for the match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, Colin Ingram, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Lamichhane, Prithvi Shaw.

