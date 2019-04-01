IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni reveals the reason behind his tactics against RR; speaks about CSK fans

Chennai Super Kings were in a bit of strife when they lost quick wickets in the powerplays. The pitch was tough and the Rajasthan Royals bowlers were on top of their game. This is when MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina decided to buckle down and pace the innings.

“We wanted to get a partnership going - that was needed. We knew there was some dew on the field. We knew it would get easier as the game progresses. We bat quite deep - until 9 (Santner). We could accelerate in the last few overs, and we wanted to get a partnership going at that time,” Dhoni said after the match.

One of the main reasons why CSK is such a successful unit is the fact that they do not tweak around a lot with their side and Dhoni believed that if things are going well, there is no reason to make changes.

“We have a stable XI and there were a lot less left-handers in the opposition, so we gave Mitch Santner a go. It isn’t that important to make changes if not necessary. As the tournament progresses everyone will get more chances. As the tournament progresses, bowlers start executing their plans much better,” the skipper added.

Speaking about the tremendous reception his side keeps getting at Chepauk, Dhoni said that this is what makes the game fascinating for everyone.

“The home franchise will always get more support than the opposition. That’s where spirit of the game comes in - the crowd is always behind the home team. That’s what makes cricket very interesting. As long as you’re on the field and spending money to come and watch, I don’t mind which team you’re supporting,” he signed off.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 01:47 IST