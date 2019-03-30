IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Chris Gayle achieves historic first in IPL

Chris Gayle is no stranger to creating records in T20s and the destructive West Indies batsman added another accolade to his already illustrious career during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Mohali on Saturday.

Gayle became the first cricketer to hit 300 sixes in IPL history as the KXIP opener slammed Mitchell McCleghan for back to back sixes in the third over of the match. He slammed the second ball of the over for a massive six over mid-wicket and then followed it up with another mid-on to achieve the impressive feat.

Chris Gayle’s journey to 300 IPL sixes

100: 37 innings (943 balls) in 2012

200: 69 innings (1811 balls) in 2015

300: 114 innings (2719 balls) in 2019

Gayle is comfortably sitting at the top of the table when it comes to hitting sixes in the IPL while the second spot belongs to AB De Villiers who is way behind with 193 sixes. MS Dhoni is third with 187.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 176/7 in 20 overs thanks to valuable contributions from Quinton de Kock (60 off 39) and Hardik Pandya (31 off 19) while skipper Rohit Sharma also chipped in with 32 off 18 balls.

Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen and Andrew Tye scalped two wickets each but leaked runs, while Murugan Ashwin impressed with figures of 2/25 from his four overs.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 18:32 IST