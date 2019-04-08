IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: Top five player battles for watch out for in Mohali

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab will both be looking to get their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns back on track when they face each other in Mohali on Monday. While SRH were completely outplayed by Mumbai Indians thanks to a great spell from Alzarri Joseph, KXIP slumped to a defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Here’s a look at the IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Top five player battles for watch out -

Chris Gayle vs Sandeep Sharma

The ‘Universe Boss’ has been a destructive force for Kings XI Punjab but in Sandeep Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad have found the perfect kryptonite for the West Indian ‘Superman’. Sharma is well known for his ability to get a lot of movement with the new ball and in IPL, he has dismissed Gayle four times. The opener does boast of 58 runs from 54 balls against the medium pacer but he will surely be cautious against Sharma on Monday.

KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan

KL Rahul was one of the top performers for KXIP in their last match against Chennai Super Kings but he was unable to take his team to the victory. On Monday, he will surely be looking to make amends with another significant knock but in order to achieve that, he will have to overcome the brilliance of Rashid Khan. Rashid is the top ranked T20I bowler in the world and over the years, he has bothered Rahul with his variations. When it comes to their head-to-head, Rashid has dismissed Rahul twice in the IPL and the KXIP batsman has struggled against him.

David Warner vs Ravichandran Ashwin

The strongest area for Sunrisers Hyderabad has been their opening partnerships and one of the main reasons for that has been the form of David Warner. Warner, who has already scored two fifties and a century, is currently leading the Orange Cap table and it will take a special effort from Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss him early. However, the KXIP skipper has also enjoyed a good run of form and early wickets are always on the cards for him.

Jonny Bairstow vs Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been the pick of the KXIP fast bowlers but he will be facing one of his biggest challenges till now when he takes on the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Warner has enjoyed a brilliant run of form and Bairstow is not far behind as he slammed his maiden IPL century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bairstow was also instrumental in guiding his team to victory against Delhi Capitals and after missing the mark against Mumbai Indians, the England international will surely be looking to bounce back on Monday.



Mayank Agarwal vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhvuneshwar Kumar did not have the best start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year but in the last two matches, he has regained confidence after taking few wickets. As a result, he will be a tough test for Mayank Agarwal who is sort of the gatekeeper for the KXIP middle order. When it comes to head-to-head, Mayank has scored 11 runs off 11 balls against Bhuvi with the SRH skipper dismissing him once in the IPL.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:43 IST