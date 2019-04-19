IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2019: Catch all the live action from the Indian Premier league (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens through our live blog.
23:49 hrs IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs
23:40 hrs IST
Russell slams Stoinis
23:37 hrs IST
Stoinis bowls three dot balls
23:28 hrs IST
Russell drags his bat and survives
23:20 hrs IST
Navdeep Saini concedes 17 runs
23:13 hrs IST
Russell smashes Chahal for three sixes
23:06 hrs IST
Kolkata reach 100/4 in 13.4 overs
22:58 hrs IST
Uthappa departs for 9 runs
22:50 hrs IST
Chahal misses a run out
22:42 hrs IST
KKR reach fifty in 9.1 overs
22:32 hrs IST
KKR struggle at 44/3
22:21 hrs IST
Virat Kohli takes a brilliant catch
22:14 hrs IST
Navdeep Saini dismisses Sunil Narine
22:08 hrs IST
Narine smashes Steyn for three boundaries
21:58 hrs IST
Dale Steyn picks up a wicket
-
Virat Kohli scores fifth IPL century
-
21:31 hrs IST
Virat Kohli nears century
21:24 hrs IST
Kohli takes Gurney to the cleaners
-
Kuldeep concedes 27 runs and dismisses Moeen
-
Virat Kohli scores fifty
-
Kohli nears fifty
-
Kohli survives run out scare
-
Russell dismisses Akshdeep
-
RCB reach 47/1 in 7 overs
-
RCB rest their hopes on Kohli
-
Parthiv falls to Narine
-
Kohli survives a review
-
Action begins
19:41 hrs IST
Virat Kohli speaks
-
19:40 hrs IST
Dinesh Karthik speaks
19:39 hrs IST
Teams
19:34 hrs IST
Steyn returns to IPL, De Villiers misses out
-
Kolkata win toss, elect to bowl
-
Toss coming up shortly
-
Player battle - AB de Villiers vs Piyush Chawla
-
Player battle - Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine
-
Player battle - Robin Uthappa vs Umesh Yadav
-
Player battle - Dinesh Karthik vs Dale Steyn
-
Player battle - Chris Lynn vs Yuzvendra Chahal
-
All eyes on Andre Russell
-
The Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers challenge
-
Pitch report
-
Dale Steyn could play his first IPL 2019 game
-
KKR in trouble
-
Hello and welcome
Live updates: Andre Russell and Nitish Rana have kept Kolkata in the game with some beautiful shots. Dale Steyn got RCB off to the perfect start with two wickets in the first six overs. This after Virat Kohli’s knock of 100 runs from 58 balls helped RCB post 213/4 in 20 overs. Earlier, Moeen Ali’s innings of 66 runs from 28 balls had put RCB on course for a big total in this match. The Kolkata Knight Riders had won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. AB de Villiers missed out due to an injury, while Dale Steyn returned to the RCB side after nine years. KKR decided to play an unchanged eleven. ((Full Scorecard))
Follow RCB vs MI live updates below -
Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs
Moeen Ali bowls a terrific last over as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs. The English spinner conceded just 13 runs as Andre Russell had too many to chase in the last few deliveries. The West Indian was run out in the penultimate ball of the last over for 65 runs from 25 balls.
Russell slams Stoinis
Russell slams Stoinis for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over. KKR need 24 runs from the last over to win.
Stoinis bowls three dot balls
The calm and collected Marcus Stoinis bowls three dot balls to Andre Russell. It’s unbelievable how KKR are still in this game. They need 36 runs from 8 balls.
Russell drags his bat and survives
Nitish Rana hits the ball towards mid-off and takes for a run. A RCB fielder notices that Russell is taking it easy and effects a direct hit. However, Russell reaches the crease on time.
Navdeep Saini concedes 17 runs
Surely RCB don’t want to lose another game to KKR in this fashion. Rana and Russell are connecting the ball well and still hope that they can take the team over the line.
Russell smashes Chahal for three sixes
Andre Russell hasn’t given up yet. He smashes Chahal for three sixes in the 15th over and takes KKR to 121/4. The home side need 93 runs from 30 balls to win.
Kolkata reach 100/4 in 13.4 overs
The Kolkata Knight Riders need 114 runs from 38 balls, but is any chase impossible for Andre Russell? We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but KKR have a challenge on their hands.
Uthappa departs for 9 runs
Uthappa pulls a delivery off Stoinis, doesn’t time the ball very well and presents a catch to Negi. Kolkata are in deep trouble now. KKR: 79/4 in 11.5 overs.
Chahal misses a run out
Robin Uthappa tucks the ball and Parthiv Patel quickly realises that Nitish Rana has backed up too far. Parthiv throws the ball to Chahal, but the leg-spinner fails to collect the ball cleanly. Rana survives a close chance.
KKR reach fifty in 9.1 overs
Uthappa plays a beautiful shot to dispatch a delivery from Siraj for a boundary. KKR reach 50/3 in 9.1 overs. Looks like Russell will have a lot on his plate when he comes into bat.
KKR struggle at 44/3
Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa are struggling to get going in the middle. KKR have managed just 44/3 in 8 overs. They 170 runs from 72 balls to win.
Virat Kohli takes a brilliant catch
Shubman Gill tries to strike the ball over mid-off, but Virat Kohli just gets to the ball on time and takes a catch after juggling it for a couple of times. KKR lose three wickets!
Navdeep Saini dismisses Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine is surprised by a short ball from Navdeep Saini and skies a catch for Parthiv Patel. Narine goes for 18 as KKR lose their second wicket.
Narine smashes Steyn for three boundaries
Looks like only Narine can take on Steyn today. The West Indian is giving himself some room and smashing one of the best fast bowlers in the world for boundaries.
Dale Steyn picks up a wicket
Dale Steyn is at it in his first over itself. He bowls a quick delivery and Lynn just loops a catch to Virat Kohli. RCB get off to the perfect start.
Virat Kohli scores fifth IPL century
Virat Kohli scores his fifth IPL century as the Royal Challengers Bangalore post 213/4 in 20 overs. The visitors scored 91 runs in the last five overs. Kohli was dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 100 runs in 58 balls.
Virat Kohli nears century
Virat Kohli moves into the nineties with a six and a four off Prasidh Krishna’s bowling in the 19th over. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing a 200-plus score at the moment.
Kohli takes Gurney to the cleaners
Virat Kohli is turning the heat on at the Eden Gardens. The RCB skipper smashes Gurney for two fours and a six in the 17th over.
Kuldeep concedes 27 runs and dismisses Moeen
Moeen Ali took Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners and then fell to him in the last ball of the 16th over. The wicket doesn’t make much of a difference as Ali smacked two fours and three sixes in the over.
Virat Kohli scores fifty
Virat Kohli brings up a half-century off 40 balls. The RCB captain has struck four boundaries and one six in his innings so far. Moeen Ali is striking the ball brilliantly at the other end. RCB: 122/2 in 50 overs.
Kohli nears fifty
Virat Kohli is playing a wonderful innings at the Eden Gardens. The RCB skipper is nudging the ball around for ones and twos and also dispatching the odd ball for a boundary.
Kohli survives run out scare
Virat Kohli hits the ball and takes off for a run. However, the bowler - Russell manages to collect the ball and throws it towards the stumps. Kohli makes it back to the crease as the ball just misses the wickets.
Russell dismisses Akshdeep
Akshdeep just couldn’t find any room for a delivery from Russell and loops up a catch for Uthappa. He goes for 13 runs as RCB lose their second wicket.
RCB reach 47/1 in 7 overs
Kohli and Akshdeep string a partnership of 29 runs to take RCB to 47/1 in 7 overs. Both the batsmen are looking comfortable at the crease at the moment.
RCB rest their hopes on Kohli
With no AB de Villiers in the side, it looks like Virat Kohli is aiming to bat through all the 20 overs. He is currently tucking the ball around for ones and twos.
Parthiv falls to Narine
Parthiv Patel, who looked in good nick, presents a catch to Nitish Rana and gets out for 11 runs. Rana juggles the ball a few times and finally latches onto it. RCB: 18/1 in 3.2 overs.
Kohli survives a review
Sunil Narine strikes Virat Kohli’s pads and goes up for an appeal. The umpire declines the appeal, but Dinesh Karthik asks for a review. Replays show that the ball would have missed leg stump.
Action begins
Parthiv Patel tentatively plays at a slow delivery from Harry Gurney. Fortunately for RCB, the ball doesn’t loop up for a catch for the close-in fielders.
Virat Kohli speaks
We aren’t too bad at setting a target. Last time when we played against KKR we set them a total of 200. This wicket is outstanding, proper cricketing wicket and the bowlers will have something if they put the ball in the right areas. Every game for us now is like a semi-final or a final, but the most important thing for us is to enjoy ourselves now. AB is not well and we don’t want to risk him. Klaasen comes in for him and Dale Steyn comes back for us after nine long years. His experience and his calm head are going to be very crucial and his presence could have helped in the earlier games as well.
Dinesh Karthik speaks
It is a batting friendly wicket and that is what we are looking to exploit that. We have had a break. Andre Russell is fit and we are playing with the same eleven.
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney
Steyn returns to IPL, De Villiers misses out
Dale Steyn will play for RCB for the first time in nine years. He replaces Umesh Yadav in the line-up. However, AB de Villiers hasn’t recovered fully after a blow on his head in the previous game. Heinrich Klaasen will replace De Villiers in the RCB side. The Kolkata Knight Riders are playing the same eleven.
Kolkata win toss, elect to bowl
The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Toss coming up shortly
The toss is coming up shortly ahead of the match between RCB and KKR. Both captains - Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik will most probably look to chase on a good batting wicket at the Eden Gardens.
Player battle - AB de Villiers vs Piyush Chawla
AB de Villiers will have to certainly watch out for Piyush Chawla in their next match. The South African has been dismissed four times by the leg-spinner in the Indian Premier League. De Villiers, who has been in good nick in this season, will be certainly looking to play out Chawla in their next encounter.
Player battle - Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine
It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli plays against Sunil Narine in their next match. The RCB captain has struggled to get going against the spinner, scoring 78 runs from 81 balls at a strike-rate of 96.30. Narine has dismissed Kohli twice in the IPL so far. Will Kohli bat aggressively against Narine or will he take the cautious approach? We will have to wait and see.
Player battle - Robin Uthappa vs Umesh Yadav
Robin Uthappa has struggled against Umesh Yadav in the IPL. The KKR batsman has been dismissed twice by Yadav and managed a strike-rate of just 93.10 in the cash-rich league. Yadav will be hoping to take Uthappa’s wicket once again, while the KKR batsman will certainly work out a clear plan for the fast bowler.
Player battle - Dinesh Karthik vs Dale Steyn
Dinesh Karthik will have to be wary about the fact that Dale Steyn has joined the RCB camp. The KKR captain hasn’t had the best time against the fast bowler, getting out three times in the Indian Premier League. It will be interesting to see how Karthik faces the challenge from Steyn in their next match.
Player battle - Chris Lynn vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Chris Lynn will be fancying his chances against Yuzvendra Chahal as the KKR batsman has a good record against him in the IPL. Lynn has smashed 74 runs from 51 balls in the cash-rich league at a strike-rate of 145.10. However, Chahal has dismissed Lynn once in the IPL and he will be surely looking to get his wicket early in their next match.
All eyes on Andre Russell
The Kolkata Knight Riders will hope that Andre Russell will be fit for this match. He sustained a shoulder injury in the nets on Wednesday. The all-rounder has been the key player for KKR.
The Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers challenge
Even though RCB haven’t had a great IPL season, their best batsmen - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been in good form. Kohli has scored 278 runs in eight matches, while De Villiers has notched 307 runs in eight matches.
Pitch report
The pitch at the Eden Gardens this season has favoured batsmen, which means Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers could string another big partnership. However, KKR’s spinners can turn the match in their team’s favour.
Dale Steyn could play his first IPL 2019 game
Dale Steyn, who has replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile in the RCB squad, could play his first IPL 2019 match. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled with their bowling and they will hope that Steyn can pick up a few key wickets for the team.
KKR in trouble
The Kolkata Knight Riders desperately need a victory in this match against Royal Challengers Bangalaore. They slipped from the second spot to the sixth spot after losing three matches in a row.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The KKR team will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing three consecutive matches, while RCB will come hard at them as they have nothing to lose after notching just one win in eight matches.