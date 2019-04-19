IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs

Live updates: Andre Russell and Nitish Rana have kept Kolkata in the game with some beautiful shots. Dale Steyn got RCB off to the perfect start with two wickets in the first six overs. This after Virat Kohli’s knock of 100 runs from 58 balls helped RCB post 213/4 in 20 overs. Earlier, Moeen Ali’s innings of 66 runs from 28 balls had put RCB on course for a big total in this match. The Kolkata Knight Riders had won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. AB de Villiers missed out due to an injury, while Dale Steyn returned to the RCB side after nine years. KKR decided to play an unchanged eleven. ((Full Scorecard))

Follow RCB vs MI live updates below -

23:49 hrs IST Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs Moeen Ali bowls a terrific last over as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs. The English spinner conceded just 13 runs as Andre Russell had too many to chase in the last few deliveries. The West Indian was run out in the penultimate ball of the last over for 65 runs from 25 balls.





23:40 hrs IST Russell slams Stoinis Russell slams Stoinis for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over. KKR need 24 runs from the last over to win.





23:37 hrs IST Stoinis bowls three dot balls The calm and collected Marcus Stoinis bowls three dot balls to Andre Russell. It’s unbelievable how KKR are still in this game. They need 36 runs from 8 balls.





23:28 hrs IST Russell drags his bat and survives Nitish Rana hits the ball towards mid-off and takes for a run. A RCB fielder notices that Russell is taking it easy and effects a direct hit. However, Russell reaches the crease on time.





23:20 hrs IST Navdeep Saini concedes 17 runs Surely RCB don’t want to lose another game to KKR in this fashion. Rana and Russell are connecting the ball well and still hope that they can take the team over the line.





23:13 hrs IST Russell smashes Chahal for three sixes Andre Russell hasn’t given up yet. He smashes Chahal for three sixes in the 15th over and takes KKR to 121/4. The home side need 93 runs from 30 balls to win.





23:06 hrs IST Kolkata reach 100/4 in 13.4 overs The Kolkata Knight Riders need 114 runs from 38 balls, but is any chase impossible for Andre Russell? We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but KKR have a challenge on their hands.





22:58 hrs IST Uthappa departs for 9 runs Uthappa pulls a delivery off Stoinis, doesn’t time the ball very well and presents a catch to Negi. Kolkata are in deep trouble now. KKR: 79/4 in 11.5 overs.





22:50 hrs IST Chahal misses a run out Robin Uthappa tucks the ball and Parthiv Patel quickly realises that Nitish Rana has backed up too far. Parthiv throws the ball to Chahal, but the leg-spinner fails to collect the ball cleanly. Rana survives a close chance.





22:42 hrs IST KKR reach fifty in 9.1 overs Uthappa plays a beautiful shot to dispatch a delivery from Siraj for a boundary. KKR reach 50/3 in 9.1 overs. Looks like Russell will have a lot on his plate when he comes into bat.





22:32 hrs IST KKR struggle at 44/3 Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa are struggling to get going in the middle. KKR have managed just 44/3 in 8 overs. They 170 runs from 72 balls to win.





22:21 hrs IST Virat Kohli takes a brilliant catch Shubman Gill tries to strike the ball over mid-off, but Virat Kohli just gets to the ball on time and takes a catch after juggling it for a couple of times. KKR lose three wickets!





22:14 hrs IST Navdeep Saini dismisses Sunil Narine Sunil Narine is surprised by a short ball from Navdeep Saini and skies a catch for Parthiv Patel. Narine goes for 18 as KKR lose their second wicket.





22:08 hrs IST Narine smashes Steyn for three boundaries Looks like only Narine can take on Steyn today. The West Indian is giving himself some room and smashing one of the best fast bowlers in the world for boundaries.





21:58 hrs IST Dale Steyn picks up a wicket Dale Steyn is at it in his first over itself. He bowls a quick delivery and Lynn just loops a catch to Virat Kohli. RCB get off to the perfect start.





21:36 hrs IST Virat Kohli scores fifth IPL century Virat Kohli scores his fifth IPL century as the Royal Challengers Bangalore post 213/4 in 20 overs. The visitors scored 91 runs in the last five overs. Kohli was dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 100 runs in 58 balls.





21:31 hrs IST Virat Kohli nears century Virat Kohli moves into the nineties with a six and a four off Prasidh Krishna’s bowling in the 19th over. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing a 200-plus score at the moment.





21:24 hrs IST Kohli takes Gurney to the cleaners Virat Kohli is turning the heat on at the Eden Gardens. The RCB skipper smashes Gurney for two fours and a six in the 17th over.





21:15 hrs IST Kuldeep concedes 27 runs and dismisses Moeen Moeen Ali took Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners and then fell to him in the last ball of the 16th over. The wicket doesn’t make much of a difference as Ali smacked two fours and three sixes in the over.





21:08 hrs IST Virat Kohli scores fifty Virat Kohli brings up a half-century off 40 balls. The RCB captain has struck four boundaries and one six in his innings so far. Moeen Ali is striking the ball brilliantly at the other end. RCB: 122/2 in 50 overs.





21:01 hrs IST Kohli nears fifty Virat Kohli is playing a wonderful innings at the Eden Gardens. The RCB skipper is nudging the ball around for ones and twos and also dispatching the odd ball for a boundary.





20:51 hrs IST Kohli survives run out scare Virat Kohli hits the ball and takes off for a run. However, the bowler - Russell manages to collect the ball and throws it towards the stumps. Kohli makes it back to the crease as the ball just misses the wickets.





20:41 hrs IST Russell dismisses Akshdeep Akshdeep just couldn’t find any room for a delivery from Russell and loops up a catch for Uthappa. He goes for 13 runs as RCB lose their second wicket.





20:31 hrs IST RCB reach 47/1 in 7 overs Kohli and Akshdeep string a partnership of 29 runs to take RCB to 47/1 in 7 overs. Both the batsmen are looking comfortable at the crease at the moment.





20:22 hrs IST RCB rest their hopes on Kohli With no AB de Villiers in the side, it looks like Virat Kohli is aiming to bat through all the 20 overs. He is currently tucking the ball around for ones and twos.





20:14 hrs IST Parthiv falls to Narine Parthiv Patel, who looked in good nick, presents a catch to Nitish Rana and gets out for 11 runs. Rana juggles the ball a few times and finally latches onto it. RCB: 18/1 in 3.2 overs.





20:07 hrs IST Kohli survives a review Sunil Narine strikes Virat Kohli’s pads and goes up for an appeal. The umpire declines the appeal, but Dinesh Karthik asks for a review. Replays show that the ball would have missed leg stump.





20:01 hrs IST Action begins Parthiv Patel tentatively plays at a slow delivery from Harry Gurney. Fortunately for RCB, the ball doesn’t loop up for a catch for the close-in fielders.





19:41 hrs IST Virat Kohli speaks We aren’t too bad at setting a target. Last time when we played against KKR we set them a total of 200. This wicket is outstanding, proper cricketing wicket and the bowlers will have something if they put the ball in the right areas. Every game for us now is like a semi-final or a final, but the most important thing for us is to enjoy ourselves now. AB is not well and we don’t want to risk him. Klaasen comes in for him and Dale Steyn comes back for us after nine long years. His experience and his calm head are going to be very crucial and his presence could have helped in the earlier games as well.





19:40 hrs IST Dinesh Karthik speaks It is a batting friendly wicket and that is what we are looking to exploit that. We have had a break. Andre Russell is fit and we are playing with the same eleven.





19:39 hrs IST Teams Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney





19:34 hrs IST Steyn returns to IPL, De Villiers misses out Dale Steyn will play for RCB for the first time in nine years. He replaces Umesh Yadav in the line-up. However, AB de Villiers hasn’t recovered fully after a blow on his head in the previous game. Heinrich Klaasen will replace De Villiers in the RCB side. The Kolkata Knight Riders are playing the same eleven.





19:33 hrs IST Kolkata win toss, elect to bowl The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.





19:22 hrs IST Toss coming up shortly The toss is coming up shortly ahead of the match between RCB and KKR. Both captains - Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik will most probably look to chase on a good batting wicket at the Eden Gardens.





19:13 hrs IST Player battle - AB de Villiers vs Piyush Chawla AB de Villiers will have to certainly watch out for Piyush Chawla in their next match. The South African has been dismissed four times by the leg-spinner in the Indian Premier League. De Villiers, who has been in good nick in this season, will be certainly looking to play out Chawla in their next encounter.





19:04 hrs IST Player battle - Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli plays against Sunil Narine in their next match. The RCB captain has struggled to get going against the spinner, scoring 78 runs from 81 balls at a strike-rate of 96.30. Narine has dismissed Kohli twice in the IPL so far. Will Kohli bat aggressively against Narine or will he take the cautious approach? We will have to wait and see.





18:48 hrs IST Player battle - Robin Uthappa vs Umesh Yadav Robin Uthappa has struggled against Umesh Yadav in the IPL. The KKR batsman has been dismissed twice by Yadav and managed a strike-rate of just 93.10 in the cash-rich league. Yadav will be hoping to take Uthappa’s wicket once again, while the KKR batsman will certainly work out a clear plan for the fast bowler.





18:40 hrs IST Player battle - Dinesh Karthik vs Dale Steyn Dinesh Karthik will have to be wary about the fact that Dale Steyn has joined the RCB camp. The KKR captain hasn’t had the best time against the fast bowler, getting out three times in the Indian Premier League. It will be interesting to see how Karthik faces the challenge from Steyn in their next match.





18:34 hrs IST Player battle - Chris Lynn vs Yuzvendra Chahal Chris Lynn will be fancying his chances against Yuzvendra Chahal as the KKR batsman has a good record against him in the IPL. Lynn has smashed 74 runs from 51 balls in the cash-rich league at a strike-rate of 145.10. However, Chahal has dismissed Lynn once in the IPL and he will be surely looking to get his wicket early in their next match.





18:24 hrs IST All eyes on Andre Russell The Kolkata Knight Riders will hope that Andre Russell will be fit for this match. He sustained a shoulder injury in the nets on Wednesday. The all-rounder has been the key player for KKR.





18:16 hrs IST The Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers challenge Even though RCB haven’t had a great IPL season, their best batsmen - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been in good form. Kohli has scored 278 runs in eight matches, while De Villiers has notched 307 runs in eight matches.





18:10 hrs IST Pitch report The pitch at the Eden Gardens this season has favoured batsmen, which means Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers could string another big partnership. However, KKR’s spinners can turn the match in their team’s favour.





18:03 hrs IST Dale Steyn could play his first IPL 2019 game Dale Steyn, who has replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile in the RCB squad, could play his first IPL 2019 match. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled with their bowling and they will hope that Steyn can pick up a few key wickets for the team.





17:57 hrs IST KKR in trouble The Kolkata Knight Riders desperately need a victory in this match against Royal Challengers Bangalaore. They slipped from the second spot to the sixth spot after losing three matches in a row.



