IPL 2019 live streaming: When and where to watch RR vs CSK on live tv and online

A struggling Rajasthan Royals will desperately seek to revive their campaign when they host formidable Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League encounter here on Thursday.

Rajasthan are currently lying in the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings with just one win out of five games. Rajasthan’s sole win came against laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here and they would be banking on home comfort to upset defending champions CSK.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:08 IST