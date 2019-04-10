IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Revenge will be on their mind when Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kings XI Punjab, the hosts looking to stretch their winning run in the Indian Premier League in Mohali on Wednesday.

The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Kings XI, but home conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are expected to favour MI.

MI enter the match high on confidence following successive victories over holders Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KXIP, third on the table with eight points, have been top heavy in batting with K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal leading the way with 200-plus aggregates and the indomitable Chris Gayle too not far behind.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 13:02 IST