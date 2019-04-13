IPL 2019, MI vs RR: Statistical highlights – Buttler upstages de Kock at Wankhede

Englishman Jos Buttler laid the platform with a rampaging 89 while Shreyas Gopal held his nerve at the death to power Rajasthan Royals to a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League encounter in Mohali on Saturday.

This was Royals’ second victory of the season in seven games after losing a last ball thriller to CSK less than 48 hours back. Let’s take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were completed in this match –

Mumbai openers completed their third fifty partnership of the season. Earlier, the duo had done so against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma became only the seventh cricketer in the history of the competition to complete 400 boundaries . Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, David Warner and Robin Uthappa are the other batsmen to do so.

Quinton de Kock completed his eight IPL half-century and this was his second of the season. De Kock was dismissed on 81 and this is the second-highest score by a MI player this season. Also, this is de Kock’s second-highest score in the IPL after his 108 against DC in 2016 while playing for RCB.

Jofra Archer finished the match with outstanding figures of 3/39 and this is his third three-wicket haul in the IPL.

Jos Buttler completed his 9th IPL fifty and this was his third of the season. This was also his second fifty against Mumbai Indians and both have now come at the Wankhede Stadium. He was dismissed for 89 and this is Buttler’s third highest score in IPL.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 21:47 IST