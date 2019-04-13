MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma comes up with impressive footwork to avoid getting stumped - Watch

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma looked in good nick after returning into the playing XI for their match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rohit missed MI’s last game against KXIP due to an injury that he sustained during training but he seemed in good touch during his 32-ball stay at the crease. He scored 47 runs and his fine innings included six boundaries and one massive six.

Apart from his quick-fire innings, Rohit’s excellent footwork in the 10th over became the talk of the town. Rohit came dancing down the track, looking to attack Shreyas Gopal but the spinner read the situation to perfection and sent the ball down the leg side in order to get the better of the MI skipper.

But Rohit had an ace up his sleeve as he used his leg to stop the ball going the hands of the wicket-keeper. The batsmen and fielders were left bemused with this peculiar turn of play at this iconic venue.

The official handle of the IPL uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “WATCH: Footy skills that saved Rohit’s wicket.”

Earlier, Quinton de Kock hit a belligerent 81 as he powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 187/5 against Rajasthan. South African De Kock was the wrecker-in-chief as he hammered six fours and four sixes in his 52-ball knock and got able support from skipper Rohit Sharma.

A late cameo from Hardik Pandya (28 off 11 balls), in which smashed three sixes and one fours ensured Mumbai neared the 190-run mark. Meanwhile, it was Rohit’s 100th match as captain for Mumbai Indians (including the now defunt Champions League T20 games) and it was Mumbai’s overall 200th match.

