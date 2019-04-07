IPL 2019: ‘Old is Gold’ say Harbhajan Singh & Imran Tahir as CSK continue good run

Chennai Super Kings produced yet another clinical performance at home on Saturday as they choked Kings XI Punjab to churn out a 22-run win, their fourth in five matches this season. The victory will be sweeter for MS Dhoni and his team as it came without the services of Dwayne Bravo, who is out injured, as the Caribbean all-rounder has been a key bowler in the team.

A lot had been said before the start of last season about CSK having a squad full of players who were above 30 years old. The yellow brigade though made the naysayers eat a humble pie by winning the trophy in 2018 and are continuing in the same vein this season as well.

While it was Bravo who had hit out after the age question was mentioned in a press conference, it is now the turn of the spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir to respond in style. In a post-match chat after the win against KXIP, the duo called themselves ‘old’ but went on to say that ‘old is gold’.

Both Harbhajan and Tahir have played crucial role with the ball for CSK so far. While Bhajji has picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches so far, Tahir has 7 wickets to his name from 5 matches. Both these men have bowled match winning spells and continue to be an asset for their team.

Harbhajan was in top form as he picked up the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle and then also accounted for the talented Mayank Agarwal to set the platform for CSK’s victory.

