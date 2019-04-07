IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s brightest spark despite no wins

Royal Challengers Bangalore were primed to win their match against Kolkata Knight Riders when Andre Russell rocked up and shred their plans to pieces. It was a hapless bowling performance by Kohli’s boys and the captain minced no words at the post-match presentation.

“If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crunch overs, then you will always struggle against power-hitters like Russell. We cracked a bit under pressure, and that’s the only story,” he said in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: RCB predicted XI against Delhi Capitals - Big changes expected

However, amidst this bleak rut, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as a solid performer for RCB this season. It has helped that he knows his role and position in the side and hence, has been churning out consistent numbers so far.

In 5 innings this season, Chahal has picked up nine wickets and is currently wearing the purple cap. He is also one of the 3 bowlers to take 4 wickets in an innings in this IPL.

His team is struggling currently and Chahal, being one of the senior performers, needs to step up and put in his best. Virat Kohli would expect nothing less from his trusted aide.

. If we bowl like that and don’t show composure in pressure moments, we deserve to be where we are in the table. No rocket science behind it. If we bowl with not enough bravery in the crunch moments then it’s always going to be difficult when you have power-hitters like Russell in the opposition,” Kohli said after the loss against KKR and it is loud and clear that his bowlers need to respond to this call made by the skipper.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 09:50 IST