IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant’s stump mic chatter causes uproar, BCCI clears air

Rishabh Pant’s prediction, caught on the stump mic during the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), created a flutter on social media with some fans claiming the match was fixed.

According to reports, Pant on Saturday was caught on the stump mic, saying “yeh to waise bhi choka hai (this is going to go for a four)” in the fourth over when KKR’s Robin Uthappa was batting.

The experienced right-hander hit the next ball for a four off Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to get off the mark. The video of the incident did rounds on social media with many fans crying foul as to how Pant knew before the ball was delivered that it would find the fence. However, the BCCI has dismissed all claims regarding the comment made by Pant.

“No one heard what Rishabh said before that particular sentence. He was apparently telling (Delhi Capitals captain) Shreyas Iyer to increase fielders on off-side to stop an imminent four,” a BCCI official told PTI.

The BCCI official added that a young cricketer like Rishabh Pant shouldn’t have been maligned in such a way on social media.

“Maligning a young cricketer without even knowing the details is so unfortunate. A section of media allowed the social media to insinuate and vilify a young talent without getting into details. This is so disgusting,” the official added.

Delhi went on to win the match in the Super Over after finishing on 185/6 while chasing 186 for victory.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 15:33 IST