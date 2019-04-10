IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma sustains an injury during training session

In what could deal a big blow to Mumbai Indians and India’s World Cup squad, Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during Tuesday evening’s training session at the Wankhede Stadium, ahead of the IPL game against Kings XI Punjab.

After a long hit in the nets, the MI skipper was working out in the outfield when he was seen collapsing to the ground, clutching his right thigh.

Grimacing in pain, Rohit lay prone for quite a while as he was surrounded by members of the Mumbai Indians support staff. Helped by team physio Nitin Patel, he picked himself up and hobbled around the boundary rope, making a slow, painful walk to the dressing room. In between, he stopped and took a break, leaning on the electronic hoarding around the boundary for support, raising concerns the injury could be serious.

He then climbed the steps on the side of the visitors’ dressing room that are closer to reach the MI dressing room.

There was no update on the seriousness of the injury, but it looked like a hamstring problem. Depending on whether it is a strain or tear, hamstring injuries can take between two to six weeks to heal. From the Indian team’s point of view, the only consolation is there is enough time for the World Cup to recover.

The Indian selectors will name the World Cup squad on April 15. The World Cup begins on May 30 and India play their first match on June 5.

Ahead of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand too, Rohit had suffered a hamstring niggle, missing three international games in the build-up. But he had recovered in time to contribute handsomely in India’s run to the semi-finals.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 00:29 IST