CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2019 Match 23 at Chepauk: Chennai Super Kings win by seven wickets

Highlights: A clinical Chennai Super Kings maintained their unbeaten run at home with a seven-wicket thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Tuesday. The hosts put up a top-class bowling effort yet again after winning the toss, limiting KKR to 108 for nine despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from the dangerous Andre Russell. With the dew making batting easier in the second half of the match, CSK chased down a rather comfortable target in 17.2 overs. ((Full Scorecard))

23:28 hrs IST Chennai Super Kings win by seven wickets Narine bowls a delivery on the leg-side and the ball runs away to the fine-leg boundary. CSK get five runs (four + wide) and bring up a seven-wicket victory. CSK move to the top of the table with five victories in this tournament so far.





23:23 hrs IST Du Plessis smashes Gurney for two boundaries Du Plessis hits Gurney for two boundaries and brings the equation down to 6 runs from 20 balls. Chennai have finally come close to their target.





23:17 hrs IST CSK cruise towards their target Faf du Plessis has spent enough time on this pitch to start playing some shots. He cuts a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for two runs as Chennai need 18 runs from 26 balls.





23:10 hrs IST Chawla dismisses Rayudu After getting dropped by Prasidh Krishana in the first ball of the 14th over, Rayudu ran his luck once again, but he is caught by Rana in the fourth ball of the same over. Rayudu goes for 21, Chennai need 28 runs off 32 balls.





23:00 hrs IST Du Plessis and Rayudu nudge singles Du Plessis and Rayudu are happy to tuck for singles at the moment. They are not looking for the big shots. Chennai need 36 runs from 42 balls to win.





22:52 hrs IST Du Plessis gets a move on Du Plessis slog sweeps Kuldeep for a boundary.The South African breaks the shackles on this slow and sluggish pitch. Chennai need 46 runs from 54 balls to win.





22:46 hrs IST Chennai reach 50/2 in 9.1 overs Du Plessis tucks the ball on the leg side and takes a single. Chennai reach 50/2 in 9.1 overs.





22:36 hrs IST Rayudu and Du Plessis bat cautiously Rayudu and Du Plessis are finding it difficult to get going on a slow pitch in Chennai. They are assessing the deliveries cautiously and being patient for the loose balls. CSK: 46/2.





22:27 hrs IST Chennai reach 40/2 in six overs The Chennai Super Kings have moved at a good clip to reach 40/2 in the Powerplay overs. However, they have lost two wickets. It’s down to Du Plessis and Rayudu to string a big partnership.





22:21 hrs IST Chawla takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Raina Raina takes on Narine and times the ball well, Chawla runs backwards near the straight boundary and takes a brilliant catch. Chennai Super Kings: 35/2.





22:17 hrs IST Raina gets off to a good start Suresh Raina hits a delivery from Prasidh Krishna and moves to 13 runs from 7 balls. The number three batsman has got off to a good start, he has to make it count.





22:08 hrs IST Narine strikes for KKR Watson’s eyes light up after seeing a short ball from Narine and pulls it with all his strength, but unfortunately hits the ball straight to Chawla. He goes for 17.





22:01 hrs IST Watson slams Chawla for 12 runs Shane Watson has got CSK to the perfect start. He slams Chawla for a six and a four as Chennai move to 12/0 at the end of the first over. CSK need 97 more runs to win.





21:50 hrs IST Bowlers shine for CSK Deepak Chahar was the star of the day for CSK as he ended the innings with outstanding figures of 3/20 in four overs. Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir too were on the mark as the duo scalped two wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja also picked one wicket in the innings.





21:43 hrs IST Innings over Andre Russell hits a boundary on the last ball of the innings and with that he completes his half-century off 4 deliveries. Kolkata finish their innings at 108/9 in 20 overs and one has to feel that it is under-par on this track. Dhoni and Co will be pleased with their efforts.





21:40 hrs IST KKR cross 100 Andre Russell hits a huge six off Kugelleijn’s second ball of the last over over the mid wicket ropes. With that, KKR cross the 100-run mark in the last over of the innings. Then, on the next delivery, he hits a boundary towards the same region. Two more balls to be played in the innings.





21:34 hrs IST Excellent over from Chahar Rusell hit Chahar for a huge six down the ground but he kept his nerves and bowled five dots to the Windies star in the penultimate over of the innings. More importantly, he didn’t run on the last ball of the over which means Gurney will face the music first in the last over.





21:28 hrs IST Good over for CSK Russell started the 18th over from Kuggeleijn with a boundary towards deep mid wicket. But he ended up giving just four more from the last five deliveries. Russell now has just two overs to score some quick runs for KKR who are struggling at 87/9 in 18 overs.





21:21 hrs IST Kolkata nine down Prasidh Krishna flicks a Ravindra Jadeja delivery into the hands of Harbhajan Singh at mid-on. Kolkata have lost their ninth wicket as CSK bowlers are ruling the roost at Chepauk. Andre Russell now has three overs and one batsman left in the innings to do some damage and add some respectability to the KKR score.





21:16 hrs IST Kuldeep is run-out Kolkata as a team are now on a hat-trick as after Harbhajan got Chawla stumps, he and Rayudu combine together to run-out Kuldeep Yadav, who was ball-watching. Kolkata have lost their eight wicket now. Russell is out there in the middle but Russell is losing out on partners on the other end.





21:12 hrs IST Second wicket for Bhajji Harbahajan Singh proves to be too good a bowler for Piyush Chawla the batter. Chawla tried to come down the ground and hit the ball but missed the line of the spinning delivery and Dhoni effected the easiest of stumpings. Chawla departs for 8 as Kolkata lose their seventh wicket.





21:08 hrs IST Russell survives DRS call as well Imran Tahir tossed the ball up and it crashed into Russell’s pads after pitching and turning. The umpire said not out but Tahir insisted that for DRS and Dhoni obliged. Replays showed that the ball was turning away from the off stump and Russell survives for 20 this time.





21:02 hrs IST Russell survives again Russell this time hit Kuggeleijn in the air towards mid wicket where Ravindra Jadeja was fielding. He ran towards his right and tried to catch the ball with one hand but he knew the momentum will take him over the line so he just parried the ball in. Russell survives for 9 this time.





20:26 hrs IST Bhajji drops Russell This might just come back to haunt CSK as Harbhajan Singh drops Andre Russell for 8. Rusell top edged a delivery from Tahir and the ball went miles in the air. Bhajji called for it early but let the ball go in between his hands. To add insult to injury, Piyush Chawla hits the ball for a six two balls later as seven runs come from that over from the South Africa.





20:52 hrs IST First six of the innings Andre Russell shows his brute strength and hits Harbhajan Singh for a huge six over deep mid wicket. This is also KKR’s first six of the innings and with that, the visitors have also crossed the 50-run mark. A six and singles was scored by Russell in the 12th over of the innings from Bhajji.





20:47 hrs IST Tahir strikes again! After getting rid of Karthik in his last over., Tahir has jolted KKR again as he removes Subhman Gill to picks his second wicket of the innings. Gill fails to read the line of a googly and is stumped comprehensively by MS Dhoni. KKR have lost their sixth wicket of the day and they haven’t even crossed the 50-run mark.





20:42 hrs IST Tahir strikes in his first over Imran Tahir has also joined in the party as he gets rid of Dinesh Karthik in his first over of the innings. Karthik hits the ball into the hands of Harbhajan Singh at short mid wicket. The ball was hit very hard by the KKR skipper and Bhajji did well to take it.





20:38 hrs IST Bhajji keeps things tight Harbhajan Singh too sticks to good line and length and he also alters his pace of his deliveries to keep things tight for CSK. He gives just four runs off his over and the pressure is building on KKR batsmen.





20:33 hrs IST Good first over from Kuggeleijn Scott Kuggeleijn starts off on a good note as he gives away just four runs from his first over of the innings. Skipper Dinesh Karthik and youngster Subhman Gill are looking to build a good partnership here are the loss of four wickets in quick succession.





20:29 hrs IST Second four for DK Jadeja bowls a bit short and wide and Karthik goes on to the back foot and hits the ball through the vacant space between point and covers for a boundary. Second boundary of the innings for DK as Jadeja concede 5 runs form his second over.





20:23 hrs IST Schoolboy stuff from Uthappa! Robin Uthappa had hit couple of boundaries in the fifth over of the innings off Deepak Chahar. He went for the third and perished as KKR lose their fourth wicket so early in the match. He went for the pull short and ended up top-edging the delivery into the hands of Kedar Jadhav at deep mid wicket. 8 runs and a wicket came from that over from Chahar.





20:19 hrs IST Steady over for Kolkata After three wicket overs for KKR, they have finally managed to end the rut and score few runs from the fourth over of the innings. Ravindra Jadeja concedes seven runs off it as the third ball took an outside edge of Dinesh Karthik’s bat and went for a boundary past Shane Watson at first slip.





20:14 hrs IST Chahar strikes again! Kolkata are simply imploding in this titanic contest as Nitish Rana is the latest to head back into the hut. He tried to pull a short delivery from Chahar but ended up giving a catch to Ambati Rayudu at short mid wicket who did well to reach the dipping ball. Kolkata are three down in the third over of the innings.





20:09 hrs IST Bhajji makes it two in two After getting rid of Lynn in the first over, CSK have now dismissed his partner Sunil Narine in the second over. Narine was looking to hit Harbhajan Singh out of the park but could only muster a top edge and Chahar took a good diving catch at point.





20:04 hrs IST Chahar strikes early Deepak Chahar has given the perfect breakthrough to Chennai as he gets rid of Chris Lynn in the first over of the innings. Lynn went for the expansive slog hit but missed the line of the delivery and it crashed into his back pad. Perfect start for CSK in the innings as KKR has lost their first wicket for 5 runs.





19:58 hrs IST Match begins The players and officials are making their way out in the middle and we are about to get underway in Chennai. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn will opening the innings for the visiting team while Deepak Chahar has the new ball in his hand.





19:51 hrs IST Stat attack 150: If Piyush Chawla takes the field vs CSK, he will be playing his 150th IPL match. 11th player to reach this landmark. 1: run C Lynn needs to complete 1000 IPL runs for KKR 1: more catch S Raina needs to complete 100 catches in IPL, he will be the 1st player to achieve this landmark. 1: P Chawla needs 1 more wicket to surpass D Bravo to become the 3rd highest wicket taker in IPL. L Malinga- 157, A Mishra-149, D Bravo and P Chawla-143 wickets 3: wickets R Jadeja needs to complete 100 IPL wickets, he will 13th bowler to do so. 2: wickets A Russell needs to complete 50 wickets for KKR in IPL. 4: sixes MS Dhoni needs to surpass S Raina (165 sixes) to have most sixes for CSK in IPL. 10: sixes A Russell needs to complete 100 sixes in IPL.





19:44 hrs IST Captains corner MS Dhoni: We’re getting consistent dew here over the last few days and so we want to chase in this match. At the end of the day, you need to focus on your own strengths that the oppositions. Dinesh Karthik: We would have also bowled first because of the dew factor. But now that we’re batting first, we need to put some runs on the board.





19:37 hrs IST Playing XIs Chennai: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir Kolkata: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna





19:32 hrs IST Toss update Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have named unchanged line-ups from their respective last matches. The winner of this match will jump to the top of the IPL table as only NRR separates number 1 ranked KKR to second-placed CSK.





19:23 hrs IST KKR’s predicted XI Kolkata Knight Riders, a team which has made all the headlines this season primarily because of the exploits of one man, Andre Russell will now take on Chennai Super Kings. Yes, Andre Russell will get all the attention, but the local boy, Dinesh Karthik knows that the rest of the players too have to step up and give a better account of themselves. Predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier





19:15 hrs IST CSK’s predicted XI After stumbling against Mumbai Indians, the MS Dhoni-brigade was back on track with a convincing win against Kings XI Punjab. The team received a jolt in the form of an injured Dwayne Bravo, but the replacements in Faf du Plessis and Scott Kuggeleijn were impressive in their first match. Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Dhruv Shorey, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.





19:08 hrs IST Dhoni’s mixed bag against KKR spinners Captain Dhoni might get the better of Russell, but the batsman Dhoni needs to play his cards very carefully against the KKR spin attack. While the CSK skipper has dominated Kuldeep Yadav (35 runs in 24 balls, dismissed: twice) he has struggled to get going against Sunil Narine. Dhoni has faced 57 balls from Narine, but has managed to score on 29 runs. Although he has not been dismissed by the spinner, the strike rate which reads 50.88 is a cause of concern.





19:00 hrs IST How to stop Russell? 1) Using Imran Tahir - Since 2015, Russell has bludgeoned all bowling variations, but has stalled against leg-spin. Against leg-spinners, the Jamaican has managed to score only 101 runs off 79 balls and has been sent back packing on four occasions. 2) Around the wicket, aiming for the blockhole - Mohammed Shami came from around the wicket, fired in a yorker and smashed the stumps out. Russell walked away, but was recalled after the umpires saw only three fielders in the ring. Kagiso Rabada screamed in, nailed the perfect yorker and uprooted the middle peg. Russell was defeated, again. A certain tactic which MS Dhoni might use.





18:54 hrs IST Player battle - Uthappa vs Jadeja Robin Uthappa hasn’t had a great record against Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL. The KKR batsman has batted at a strike-rate of 115.38 against the spinner and has been dismissed thrice in the IPL. Uthappa, who showed good form against the Rajasthan Royals, will be certainly looking to improve his record against Jadeja.





18:47 hrs IST Player battle - Russell vs Tahir The Chennai Super Kings will be banking on Imran Tahir to stop Andre Russell in Chennai. The West Indian has batted at a strike-rate of 81.82 against the South African and has been dismissed once by the spinner in the IPL. However, Russell has faced only 11 deliveries from Tahir in the competition. It will be interesting to see how Russell tackles Tahir in Chennai.





18:40 hrs IST Player battle - Watson vs Narine The curator in Chennai will have to ensure that the pitch is less spin friendly than usual, otherwise the KKR spinners are going to wreak havoc in their next match. Sunil Narine will fancy his chances against Watson, since he has taken the Australian’s wicket three times in 26 balls in the IPL. Watson has managed a meagre strike-rate of 96.15 against Narine.





18:30 hrs IST Player battle - Dhoni vs Kuldeep Ever since MS Dhoni has given up captaincy, he has been guiding India’s premier leg-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from behind the stumps. This time the student will face his master in their next IPL match. Dhoni has batted at a high strike-rate of 145.83, but has been dismissed twice by the spinner in the IPL.





18:20 hrs IST Player battle - Rayudu vs Chawla It will be interesting to see how Ambati Rayudu plans his innings against Piyush Chawla. The CSK batsman has struggled to get going against the spinner in the IPL. He has scored 70 runs off 41 balls, but has been dismissed four times by the Chawla in the cash-rich league. Rayudu bats at a high strike-rate against the spinner, but Chawla has managed to dismiss him time and time again.





18:10 hrs IST Even CSK coach playing it cool “Possibly, there are a couple of challenges. One is you ignore the other six (batsmen). And in a team that has (Chris) Lynn, (Dinesh) Karthik and (Robin) Uthappa you do that at your own peril. We’ve got to be careful we don’t focus overtly on Russell. Even though he has been so dynamic, there’s still good work done by the other players. So, again, I stress it doesn’t change our preparation to focus on one or two players, but we’re acutely aware of how dangerous these players are so, its business as usual for us,” Stephen Fleming said on the eve of the clash.





18:00 hrs IST Captain Cool MS Dhoni has been providing the thrust in the end overs in some style. The home crowd will be hoping that their ‘Captain Cool’ will once again be leading from the front. The two will be crucial for their respective teams - Dhoni for CSK and Russell for the away side.





17:50 hrs IST Russell threat All eyes will be on the batting line-ups and how they go about neutralising the spin threat. How the Super Kings handle the in-form Russell threat will be watched with keen interest. The flamboyant Jamaican has been in awe-inspiring form with the bat and how he goes about his business at CSK’s den against Harbhajan & Co. will be worth watching.





17:40 hrs IST Coming into this match Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK, which beat Kings XI Punjab here on Saturday rather convincingly, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik’s KKR. The Knight Riders are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram stadium.



