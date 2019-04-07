IPL 2019 RR vs KKR in Jaipur: Andre Russell versus Jofra Archer & other player battles

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host a contest of big hitters on Sunday night as the likes of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will look to out-hit Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell in what is expected to be a stellar contest. In a format where batsmen make the headlines mostly, matches are often turned by a good spell of bowling, as shown by newcomer Alzarri Joseph in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hence, the bowlers from both teams will play a big role in determining the outcome of this contest. The key to this match perhaps lies in who Ajinkya Rahane deputes to keep the marauding Russell in check, a proposition which looks impossible as of now. Here is a look at teh top 5 player battles to look out for the contest.

1) Chris Lynn vs Krishnappa Gowtham

Opposition spinners have over the years targetted Lynn due to his weakness while facing the turning ball and have been successful as well. But the opener has worked on that aspect of his game and the results were there for everyone to see in this year’s Big Bash. Royals though will look to test him early with Krishnappa Gowtham’s off-break.

2) Robin Uthappa vs Dhawal Kulkarni

While the headlines have been created by Andre Russell and Nitish Rana, the experienced Robin Uthappa has played a few crucial supporting knocks to ensure KKR build partnerships and platforms for Russell to explode in the end. KKR would expect the seasoned campaigner to continue the good work but he could face his nemesis in Dhawal Kulkarni, who has dismissed him thrice already.

3) Andre Russell vs Jofra Archer

This is a battle made in the Caribbean. Russell has dispatched everything pitched up and in his arc so far this season. Archer on the other hand is the master of bowling in the block hole and this is the battle that could decide the fate of the match.

4) Jos Buttler vs Piyush Chawla

Jos Buttler will shoulder the duty of giving the Royals a good start up front and his ability to face spin and pace equally well makes him one of the best in the business in T20 cricket. Piyush Chawla on the other hand has been a go to bowler for KKR in the power play and he could create some problems for the Englishman with his variety and guile.

5) Steve Smith vs Kuldeep Yadav

Two players who will be crucial for their respective national teams in the World Cup later this year will face off in this match. Smith is yet to hit top gear in IPL while Kuldeep has been putting in impressive performances for KKR. This will be the battle to look out for in the middle overs.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 14:32 IST