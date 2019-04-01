IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Top 5 player battles to watch out for in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the only two teams yet to win a game in the 2019 IPL, will be desperate to outdo each other in a clash of strugglers at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Here’s the Top 5 player battles in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore -

Virat Kohli vs Dhawal Kulkarni

Virat Kohli is a huge threat for any bowler but when it comes to Dhawal Kulkarni, it looks like the bowler has somewhat figured out a way to contain the RCB skipper. Dhawal has taken the wicket of Kohli four times in the IPL but when it comes to run scored, Virat has scored 71 off 91 deliveries. However, form wise, Kohli has struggled to get going this year and if Kulkarni can get his wicket once again, it will be a huge advantage for the Royals.

AB de Villiers vs Shreyas Gopal

15 off 21 balls - The fact that Shreyas Gopal has conceded so few runs against a quality batsman like AB De Villiers is a huge reason why he is not a player that RCB can take lightly. De Villiers has sometimes struggled against spin bowlers and as a result, Gopal has dismissed him twice. But, this year, the South African is looking in great touch and this will be a perfect opportunity to improve his record.

Sanju Samson vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Sanju Samson has emerged as the top performer for Rajasthan Royals this season after scoring a brilliant century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has looked promising in almost all the match till now and he will play a major part in Royals’ gameplan. However, it will not be easy considering RCB has a talented spinner like Chahal in their ranks. The wrist spinner has dismissed Samson twice in IPL and will once again be a huge threat to him.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Umesh Yadav

Ajinkya Rahane has been a consistent opener for Rajasthan Royals and that makes it inevitable that he will be facing Umesh Yadav. When it comes to their head-to-head record, Yadav has dismissed Rahane twice but the Rajasthan Royals skipper has also enjoyed a good run of form against him as he has scored 80 off 62 balls.

Jos Buttler vs Marcus Stoinis

Jos Buttler has been a top performer for Rajasthan Royals and with him opening the batting for them, they have a cricketer who is capable to providing them with a brilliant start. But, with Marcus Stoinis making a comeback after the series against Pakistan, Buttler will have a new threat to take care of at the top of the innings.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 23:08 IST