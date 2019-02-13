IPL 2019: Shane Warne not in favour of Ricky Ponting holding a position in T20 league

Rajasthan Royals ambassador Shane Warne believes that Ricky Ponting should not hold a position in any Indian Premier League (IPL) team because of his commitments with Cricket Australia.

Ponting, who is the head coach of Delhi Capitals, is also part of the Australia coaching staff for ICC World Cup 2019 and Warne believes that should not be the case citing the example of Ravi Shastri who had to leave the IPL governing council in 2015.

READ: Sangakkara gives reason why Kohli will need Dhoni at 2019 World Cup

“But on the first point, this is not for me to say but if the BCCI decides Ravi Shastri cannot be part of the IPL, then I don’t see how Ricky can be,” Warne said in conversation with Mumbai Mirror.

In 2015, Ravi Shastri, who was then the team director of India, was removed from the IPL governing council by BCCI due to a potential conflict of interest. He was part of the IPL governing council since 2008.

READ: ‘Aren’t you bored of batting now?’ - Pujara recalls hilarious sledge in Australia

Warne feels that the recent controversy around Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s comments on a TV chat show was “ridiculous”.Pandya and Rahul appeared on popular TV show Koffee with Karan and talked about their sexual conquests. The duo’s comments were deemed to be misogynist and disrespectful. The players were subsequently dropped from the Indian side.

Warne, who took 708 Test wickets in a storied cricket career, feels that the reaction to Pandya and Rahul’s comments was ridiculous and players should be allowed the space to express themselves without inhibitions.

“…it’s all about political correctness these days. If a player steps out of line, everybody has an opinion and I thought that this particular thing was ridiculous. Just let them be”, Warne told Cricbuzz in an interview.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 13:59 IST