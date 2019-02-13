Kumar Sangakkara gives reason why Virat Kohli will need MS Dhoni at 2019 World Cup

Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara stated there is no substitute for experience and that is why wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be an integral part of Indian team at the ICC World Cup later this year.

Dhoni performed admirably and played a more than important role in India’s historic ODI series wins in Australia and New Zealand respectively. While India edged Australia 2-1 in the three-match series, they thumped New Zealand by a healthy margin of 4-1.

Also Read: Rohit bhai asked me to bowl ‘bindaas’ after 1st T20I against NZ: Khaleel

Sangakkara feels that India skipper Virat Kohli will need Dhoni’s vast experience in England and Wales. Dhoni lifted the World Cup in 2011 and remains the only skipper in the history of the game to guide his team to all three ICC titles — WT20 (2007), World Cup (2011) Champions Trophy (2013).

“When it comes to a World Cup, experience counts a lot. Not just experience but that is close to its best. I think MS Dhoni will definitely find a place in that World Cup 15 for India,” Sangakkara was quoted as saying by India Today.

ALSO READ: This Indian team knows how to bounce back from defeats - Dinesh Karthik

“Also I think with his experience, Virat will want to have a very cool head on the field, if push comes to shove when they are in a tight situation in a World Cup.”

Dhoni’s place in the side is constantly being challenged by the emergence of youngster Rishabh Pant, who seems to be ready to take up the mantle from the veteran. But Sangakkara feels that healthy competition in the side will only help the team improve further.

Also Read: ‘Aren’t you bored of batting?’: Pujara recalls hilarious sledge Down Under

“Rishabh Pant has been an outstanding discovery for India. So competition for places whether you are young or old actually drives you to do better. It just depends on how you take it. Whether you look at it as an opportunity or a threat,” Sangakkara said.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 10:28 IST