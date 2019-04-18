IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: Turning Point – Rashid Khan ruins Chennai Super Kings’ good start

Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis may not have clicked that well in this year’s Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings but the case was quite different on Wednesday. Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 31-ball 45 and added 79 runs for the opening wicket with Shane Watson (31) as CSK started brilliantly against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, both openers lost their wickets in quite succession as Watson was castled by Shahbaz Nadeem and in the very next over, Vijay Shankar got the better of Du Plessis. It was a big jolt for the visitors but considering their batting depth, not many CSK fans would have been worried about their side at that juncture.

Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu did find it hard to get going on the sluggish pitch but they were looking somewhat comfortable against the SRH bowlers. But, Rashid Khan had some other plans.

In the 13th over, Rashid bowled a quicker delivery and the ball crashed into Raina’s pads.Raina was not quite convinced as he went for the review but the replay showed clearly that the ball would have hit the stumps. Three balls later, it was almost deja vu for the fans as Kedar Jadhav suffered an almost similar dismissal.

The batsman was struck in line with off and the DRS once again went in favour of the bowler as the ball would have hit the side of the off-stump. That was the wicket that broke CSK’s back as they ended up losing five wickets for just 22 runs in that passage of play and they were restricted to just 132/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, David Warner smashed a 24-ball half century before his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (61 off 44 balls) completed the chase of 133 with as many as 19 deliveries to spare.

