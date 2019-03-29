IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: Numbers reveal two big threats for David Warner

David Warner got off to an excellent start in IPL 2019 with an innings of 85 runs from 53 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, but he will face a much bigger challenge in his next game against Rajasthan Royals. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman, who has an IPL strike-rate of 142.47, has struggled to get going against the likes of Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat.

Kulkarni has got the better of Warner on two occasions in the IPL, while conceding just 44 runs off 52 balls. The Australian on the other hand has managed 14 runs off 21 balls against Unadkat at a strike-rate of 66.67. Warner has fallen to Unadkat once in the IPL.

The opening batsman will have to work out a strategy to play against these two fast bowlers if he would like to continue his form in this competition. Warner will take confidence from the fact that he has a good record in Hyderabad. He has recorded the highest individual IPL score (126 vs KKR in 2017) at the ground.

Former captain Ricky Ponting Monday lauded David Warner’s impressive batting on return to the Indian Premier League, terming the knock a “great sign for Australia” ahead of the World Cup.

Warner played an amazing innings on his IPL comeback on Sunday after missing the previous edition of the Twenty20 tournament along with former captain Steve Smith due to a ball-tampering controversy.

His innings though was not enough for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost the match to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, but Ponting praised the left-handed opener.

“I spoke to him this morning, he said he was happy enough with the way that he played,” Ponting, who is coach of IPL side Delhi Capitals, told reporters.

“He still felt he was scratchy, wasn’t quite there yet, which I guess is pretty understandable.

“I actually felt that he might struggle in the first part of this tournament coming off not a very high standard of cricket over the past 12 months,” said the batting great.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 11:06 IST