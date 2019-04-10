IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni and Shah Rukh Khan greet each other at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan sent social media into meltdown after the duo were pictured greeting each other during the teams’ Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Following Chennai’s seven-run win that saw them snatch back the top spot in the IPL table, Dhoni was seen speaking with SRK, who was present in the stand along with fellow KKR owners.

The official handle of CSK uploaded the image on social media and their post read: “#Thala, Chennai Express Super!#WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvKKR.

After this image of the duo was uploaded on social media, the fans went wild and they have many things to say about this special meeting at Chennai’s home ground.

King and Thala in 1 frame..

I feel blessed 😍😍😍 — 👑 B R I J W A 👑 (@BrijwaSRKman) April 9, 2019

One is KING👑 another is MAGICIAN 🤴🏻

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Chowkidar ZuFuMoChiKi❤️ (@JyotiLipun2210) April 9, 2019

Two legends at a one place🤘 — Uday Sonawale (@iamphoenix3421) April 10, 2019

After Chennai’s win against Kolkata in this low-scoring encounter, skipper Dhoni once again expressed concern over the nature of the pitch.

“If you look it looks a good wicket to us. But, I don’t think we want to play on wickets like these because it becomes too low-scoring and it becomes slightly difficult for our batters to get going. And also what happens is that it’s slightly more difficult if you’re batting first. As the dew comes in, it becomes slightly easier in the second half,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Dhoni as saying.

Chennai seamer Deepak Chahar, who took three wickets in the match, too expressed displeasure over Chepauk track saying that nobody wants this type of wicket.

“I’m happy I performed well, but obviously we’re looking for a better wicket. Nobody wants this type of a wicket. It’s [because of] the soil and heat and you can’t help it. It’s very hot here and the pitch curators are doing their best job to give us a good track. But, at the end of the day you can’t help it.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:26 IST