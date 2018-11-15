IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Axar Patel big casualties as Kings XI Punjab announce player list

The Kings XI Punjab have dropped a bombshell as they announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the Indian Premier League auction. Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch, 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh and left-arm spinner Axar Patel are the big names who have been released by the franchise.

Finch and Yuvraj were both picked up in the auction by the franchise last season while Axar Patel was a retained player.

A statement issued by the franchise read, “Kings XI Punjab have retained their core team ahead of next year’s VIVO Indian Premier League with nine players set to continue with the outfit.”

“The Karnataka duo of Lokesh Rahul, who was KXIP’s leading run scorer in this year’s edition of the IPL, and Karun Nair is set to continue. Ravichandran Ashwin has been retained too.”

“From the overseas lot, wily spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Season 11 Purple Cap-holder Andrew Tye, explosive opener Chris Gayle and David Miller will don the KXIP threads again. Mayank Agarwal and Ankit Rajpoot will be the uncapped players that will be seen in Season 12 as well.”

“The team would like to thank the players who have been released for their contributions and wishes them the very best for the future.”

Kings XI Punjab are one of three franchises, along with Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have never won the Indian Premier League.

Here is the full list of retained and released players -

RETAINED: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin

RELEASED: Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor Dar

TRADED: Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh

