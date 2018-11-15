Mustafizur Rahman, JP Duminy & Pat Cummins among 10 players released by Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians on Thursday came out with their final list of players who have been retained & released ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auction. The three-time champions have released 10 players in total and they include some international heavyweights.

Bangladeshi speedster Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the last IPL for 2.2 crore, has been let go by the franchise. The ‘Fizz’ as he is known played 7 matches for the franchise and picked up 7 wickets. He was earlier part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

The other two big names who have been released are veteran South African batsman JP Duminy and Australian quick Pat Cummins.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes, Manish Pandey, Jaydev Unadkat could be released by their franchises - Report

In a press release, the franchise stated,”Mumbai Indians have retained 18 players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 player auction. The franchise has also released 10 players which include 1 capped, 5 uncapped and 4 international players.”

“Mumbai Indians continue with the talents it has identified and nurtured over the years. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kisan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Suryakumar Yadav continue with the three-time champions.”

“To maintain the mix of experience and youth, the franchise has retained Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, destructive opener Evin Lewis and Kiwi pair of Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne.”

ALSO READ: RCB sell Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019’s first trade

Here is the full list of players retained and released by MI:

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 16:05 IST