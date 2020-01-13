IPL 2020: 48-year-old KKR buy Pravin Tambe ‘ineligible’ to compete in tournament - Report

cricket

The 48-year-old bowler Pravin Tambe, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auctions last month, will not be participating in the tournament, a report from Cricbuzz said on Monday. As per the report, the veteran cricketer appears to have disregarded BCCI policies, as he has participated in a foreign league, without officially announcing his retirement. Tambe had played for Sindhis in the Abu Dhabi T10 League last year. The new IPL chairman Brijesh Patel reportedly confirmed Tambe’s ineligibility to Cricbuzz.

The left-arm spinner became the oldest player to be sold at the auctions in December when two-time Champions KKR bought his services at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Tambe has already played 33 IPL matches in four seasons between 2013 and 2016. He has featured for three different franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad during his IPL stint.

The bowler, in his IPL career, has taken 28 wickets, 15 of which came in 2014, when he played for Rajasthan Royals. After being bought by KKR for the 2020 season, Tambe said that he still feels like a 20-year-old.

“I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young,” he had told news agency PTI in December. “I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I’m with them not playing. I will like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It’s not to prove anything. If that was the case, I could not have played so long. I’m really excited to play for them,” he had added. It still remains to be seen whether KKR decided to bring in a replacement player in place of Tambe.

In 2019, Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from all formats, had featured in the Canada T20 League. But India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who still has not announced his retirement from the game, had pulled of his name in the draft for The Hundred so that he can continue to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.