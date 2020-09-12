IPL 2020: ‘Arguably is the best T20 bowler in the world’ - David Hussey names player to watch out for

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 07:33 IST

Sunil Narine may have been out of the Trinbago Knight Riders playing XI in the business end of the CPL but former Australia batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey rates him as ‘arguably the best spinner’ in T20 cricket.

“Narine arguably is the best T20 bowler in the world. In any conditions, he is one of the best players to have. Fortunately, he is at KKR, and he’ll be at his most difficult self to play and handle,” the former Aussie all-rounder told PTI.

Narine is KKR’s highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 122 wickets in 110 matches. The mystery spinner who has come along after making his debut in 2012, has settled into an all-rounder’s role in KKR since the last couple of seasons. He opens the batting at times and tries to get KKR off to a flier. But Hussey, however believes Narine’s main strength is bowling and he continues to be KKR’s go-to man.

“He will be one of the bowlers captain DK will throw the ball to whenever the opposition has the momentum. I’m sure Sunil Narine will win more often than not, those close battles,” Hussey said of the West Indian mystery spinner who bagged 10 wickets at an average of 34.70 last season.

Narine has been with KKR since the 2012 season when he was instrumental in the team winning its first IPL, a feat the franchise repeated in 2014. KKR will start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.